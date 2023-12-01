Sooners cross the century mark, blast Arkansas-Pine Bluff in McCasland Field House

Oklahoma had a fun night Thursday evening. Porter Moser’s basketball team had a blast in front of a packed house at historic McCasland Field House. – The Sooners dominated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 107-86 in front of 3,124 Oklahoma students.

The game was a back-and-forth affair for the first seven or eight minutes until the Sooners flipped a switch and turned up the defensive pressure. That allowed OU to go on a 16-2 run right near the halfway mark in the first half. From there, the Sooners never looked back.

Oklahoma earned 27 of their 52 first-half points via the three ball, where they shot a blistering 47 percent. The Golden Lions out of the SWAC couldn’t stop the avalanche once it got going.

Jalon Moore had quite the first half, leading the way with 14 points, six boards, and two of the team’s nine first-half triples. Sophomore Otega Oweh chipped in 10 of his game-high 20 in the first. Javion McCollum and Utah Valley transfer Le'Tre Darthard also finished in double figures. Pittsburgh transfer big man John Hugley rounded out the double-digit scorers with his double of 15 points and ten boards. Team captain and starting point guard Milos Uzan ran the show as smoothly as silk while dropping eight assists in transition and the halfcourt offense.

Oklahoma’s defense was far from elite, but the Sooners locked in enough to separate, and the offense never allowed Arkansas-Pine Bluff back in the game.

The Sooners take the floor in the Lloyd Noble Center on Dec. 5 when they play host to the Providence Friars for the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The game will tip at 6 p.m. and be shown on ESPNU.

