Sooners could have quiet weekend at NFL Draft

Apr. 24—The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday in Detroit and Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is looking to become the school's sixth first-round pick in the last six drafts.

The first round will be 7 p.m. Thursday and will air on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The second and third rounds begin 6 p.m. Friday, and the draft will conclude Saturday with rounds four through seven.

Guyton has been projected as a first round pick since before he declared for the draft as a redshirt junior.

Walter Rouse is another offensive tackle that will be expecting to hear his name called at some point this weekend. Still, it's possible Guyton and Rouse are the only two Sooners drafted this year.

If so, it would snap the program's streak of having at least four players picked in every NFL Draft since 2007. It's tied for the longest active streak in the country.

The Sooners had 12 players compete in either the NFL Draft or the school's pro day. Jonah Laulu, Andrew Raym and Drake Stoops have been projected to be priority free agents by several outlets.

Various mock drafts have placed Guyton near the end of the first round.

There are a lot of teams looking to improve at offensive tackle in this year's draft. NFL scouts have been impressed with Guyton's size, strength and athleticism and see him as a future starter in the league.

Still, it's an unusually strong year for the offensive tackle position and he's ranked seventh among tackles by NFL.com.

PFF's Timo Riske has Guyton going 30th overall to the Baltimore Ravens in his latest mock draft. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah projected Guyton will be picked 20th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Tim McManus had Guyton going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 22nd pick.

If Guyton is taken in the first round, he'll be the program's 49th first-round pick and second straight. Offensive tackle Anton Harrison was taken 27th by the Jaguars last season.

NFL.com has Rouse graded as the 20th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 class. The senior, who spent four seasons at Stanford before transferring to Oklahoma, is projected to be picked around the fifth or sixth round according to NFL.com's Lance Zielein.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com