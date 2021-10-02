Sooners’ Cornerback Justin Harrington to enter transfer portal

As they get ready to take on Big 12 foe Kansas Ste, the Oklahoma Sooners will be down one less defensive back as cornerback Justin Harrington has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Harrington committed to the Sooners in 2020. He was a four-star recruit and was considered by some the number one JUCO safety available at the time per 247. He was recruited as a safety out of junior college but has since bounced around to nickel back, and from there, made the switch full time to cornerback.

Harrington brought elite size to the Sooners secondary, standing at 6-foot-3 but failed to play in any game in 2020 and has failed to see the field this year as well. The Sooners’ depth is being challenged at the moment as Woodi Washington and Jeremiah Criddell are dealing with injuries. That may raise some eyebrows as the Sooners look to navigate the injury situation at the position.

According to OU Daily, true freshman Jordan Mukes was moved to cornerback on Thursday in this week’s updated depth chart. That move now makes a lot more sense, considering the confirmation that Harrington has since entered the transfer portal.

DJ Graham and Jaden Davis will likely continue to hold down the starting spots, with Latrell McCutchin and Joshua Eaton backing them up as the Sooners suit up tomorrow vs. Kansas State.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.