Sooners continue building recruiting board for 2024, offer RB Caden Durham

DeMarco Murray has had no issues acclimating himself as a college football coach. He has been a calm and steady coach and is blossoming into a highly capable recruiter.

His 2022 haul included Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, two backs we will see this fall. His 2023 class has two backs committed: four-star Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks.

With presumably the 2023 class locked up, Murray is back on the hunt for his 2024 guys. While Stacy Gage and Tovani Mizell stand out early, the Sooners cannot get caught with their hands in only two jars. They continued casting a wide net and sent an offer to talented running back Caden Durham of Duncanville, one of Texas’ premier high school football programs.

Durham also has massive connections to Oklahoma, Durham’s mother is an Oklahoma alumnus, and he played his freshman season at South Moore High School before moving to Texas.

Durham is a smaller back, standing at 5-foot-9 and clocking at a reported 180 pounds. He has a knack for breaking the initial tackle attempt and continuing to plant and go, which, in Jeff Lebby’s power zone scheme, would serve him well. He runs track, and his top end shows when he’s able to get to the second and third levels of the defense.

Durham looks like a quality option to fit in the new Sooners run scheme, and he has the shake necessary to be a productive college running back. He’s not rated by 247Sports, Rivals or On3, but ESPN has him in its top 300, so he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Caden Durham’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 245 37 19 Rivals – – – – 247Sports – – – – 247 Composite – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – On3 Consensus – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Duncanville, Texas Projected Position Running Back Height 5-9 Weight 180

Recruitment

Offered on July 30, 2022

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Alabama

Mississippi State

Georgia Tech

Arizona

SMU

Wisconsin

Tulsa

San Diego State

Twitter

1

1

