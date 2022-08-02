Sooners continue building recruiting board for 2024, offer RB Caden Durham
DeMarco Murray has had no issues acclimating himself as a college football coach. He has been a calm and steady coach and is blossoming into a highly capable recruiter.
His 2022 haul included Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, two backs we will see this fall. His 2023 class has two backs committed: four-star Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks.
With presumably the 2023 class locked up, Murray is back on the hunt for his 2024 guys. While Stacy Gage and Tovani Mizell stand out early, the Sooners cannot get caught with their hands in only two jars. They continued casting a wide net and sent an offer to talented running back Caden Durham of Duncanville, one of Texas’ premier high school football programs.
Durham also has massive connections to Oklahoma, Durham’s mother is an Oklahoma alumnus, and he played his freshman season at South Moore High School before moving to Texas.
Durham is a smaller back, standing at 5-foot-9 and clocking at a reported 180 pounds. He has a knack for breaking the initial tackle attempt and continuing to plant and go, which, in Jeff Lebby’s power zone scheme, would serve him well. He runs track, and his top end shows when he’s able to get to the second and third levels of the defense.
Durham looks like a quality option to fit in the new Sooners run scheme, and he has the shake necessary to be a productive college running back. He’s not rated by 247Sports, Rivals or On3, but ESPN has him in its top 300, so he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on.
Caden Durham’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
245
37
19
Rivals
–
–
–
–
247Sports
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Duncanville, Texas
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5-9
Weight
180
Recruitment
Offered on July 30, 2022
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Alabama
Mississippi State
Georgia Tech
Arizona
SMU
Wisconsin
Tulsa
San Diego State
Had an amazing time at OU. Thank y’all for inviting me, I’ll be back!! @CoachVenables @DeMarcoMurray @JayValai pic.twitter.com/8nCHLMbaTt
— Caden Durham (@CadenDurham29) July 28, 2022
