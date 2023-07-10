Sooners continue to build momentum for talented 2024 wide receiver

Oklahoma’s recruiting momentum at wide receiver is a sight to behold. Of course, Ohio State has been the standard bearer at wide receiver recruiting for the last several years, but Oklahoma and Emmett Jones are hitting all the right buttons on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma has four wide receiver commits for the class of 2024 with K.J. Daniels, Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, and Dozie Ezukanma. By the looks of it, the Sooners could be adding a fifth. That fifth player could be four-star lightning bolt Zion Ragins.

Ragins is a blur with the ball in his hands, and the native from Georgia was predicted to land with Oklahoma by Florida State insider Chris Nee. Nee covers FSU for 247Sports. He doesn’t issue predictions often, but when he does, he doesn’t seem to miss.

Ragins’ heaviest suitors included Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. UGA, Oklahoma, and Florida State received official visits as the summer unfolded. With weeks passed since Ragins was at any of those officials, the talented wide receiver prospect looks to be sorting things out with a potential decision sometime soon.

Georgia has the hometown advantage, and they are the back-to-back national champions in search of a three-peat. That will hold a lot of weight for a Georgia kid. However, Emmett Jones has done a great job to put Oklahoma in a fantastic spot.

Ragins’ ability to stretch things vertically is a match made in heaven for Oklahoma’s penchant for throwing the deep ball under Jeff Lebby. If the Sooners could land the four-star playmaker, it would all but wrap up one of the best-receiving hauls of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

