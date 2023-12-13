Sooners continue to add via the transfer portal with commitment from RB Sam Franklin

Oklahoma has lost three running backs to the transfer portal in the last few weeks. In many ways, it probably was beneficial, as it is nearly impossible to keep six scholarship running backs happy.

Marcus Major, Daylan Smothers, and Tawee Walker entered their names into the transfer portal. Tawee Walker is still practicing with the team, so there’s a chance for a reunion back in Norman. DeMarco Murray and the rest of the offensive staff decided that losing three running backs was too much and offered multiple players in the transfer portal. One of those offers went out to Sam Franklin, a talented and productive running back from UT-Martin.

After a visit with Oklahoma this week, Franklin cashed in on that offer and announced his commitment to the Sooners. Franklin was a Walter Payton award finalist for the Skyhawks, given annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

For the 5-foot-10, 190-pound redshirt sophomore, 2023 was a massive year. With 223 carries, he amassed 1,378 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. He’s decisive and quick enough to break away at the second level. Adding him to Gavin Sawchuk and jovontae barnes gives Oklahoma three game-ready backs who have produced significantly. It also allows Oklahoma to ease incoming freshmen Taylor Tatum, Xavier Robinson, and Andy Bass into the collegiate football world.

Franklin has two years of eligibility remaining, and his commitment brings Oklahoma’s transfer portal commitment tally to four.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire