Sooners commitments can help Oklahoma’s case to be considered TE U

Several schools can make an argument to be considered the best university in college football at the tight end position. As discussed last week in ESPN’s position U rankings, the Oklahoma Sooners finished seventh at the position.

They have had some of the greats at tight end, including Keith Jackson, Jermaine Gresham and Mark Andrews. Austin Stogner hopes to carry the torch in 2021. However, it’s the group that’s coming next that has a chance to position the Oklahoma Sooners as tight end university.

Over the weekend, the Sooners gained a commitment from 2023’s No. 2 tight end, Luke Hasz. When he arrives on campus in 2023, he’ll join a tight end room that will include two top tight ends from the 2022 recruiting class, Jason Llewellyn and Kaden Helms. Led by tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, the Oklahoma Sooners are becoming quite the destination for the nation’s top tight ends.

During Lincoln Riley’s time with the Sooners, he has loved running three wide receiver or two tight end sets. Like Iowa State did last year against the Sooners, Riley might have to start incorporating more three tight end looks into game plans to utilize Llewellyn, Helms, and Hasz.

Their size, athleticism and speed will create mismatches galore for Riley to exploit when they get on campus. The only question is, will there be enough footballs to go around.

We’re still two to three years away from seeing the Sooners tight end trio on the field at the same time, but thinking of what’s to come, the possibilities are endless for Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners offense.

It’s certainly early to be discussing them among the all-time great tight ends at the University of Oklahoma. However, if they live up to their billing, they’ll have a chance to join the conversation. If they arrive as advertised, the Sooners will have a strong case for tight end U.