Sooners commit Ashton Cozart visit to Oregon a cause of concern?

The temperatures outside aren’t the only things that look to be heating up this summer. The 2023 recruiting class is now at the forefront of the college football world as this summer represents their last summer before they decide on what their future holds for collegiate football.

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t even hit double digits yet in terms of commits so they have quite a long way to go before they fill up their scholarships and so forth. However, they need to keep the guys they do have committed in the fold. No one has decommitted yet but our friends at Ducks Wire confirmed that Sooner wide receiver commit Ashton Cozart will be in Eugene, Oregon for a visit this weekend.

Cozart spoke with On3 earlier this month about his thoughts on recruiting and was on record saying, “In my opinion, in this industry, it’s become a business, so you can’t just be too high on one person because anything can happen,” Cozart told On3 earlier this month. “I’m still committed to Oklahoma but I think it’s smart to keep an eye on other opportunities as well and keep those relationships up.”

In many ways, he’s extremely right. That’s not the kicker though. The catch is that his would-be future head coach whom he committed to spoke candidly and passionately about commitments and scholarships needing to mean something and even compared recruiting to marriage in essence comparing the need to take additional visits as akin to dating someone while already married.

Sooners’ coach Brent Venables has been vocal about committed players not visiting other schools. That’s not stopping Ashton Cozart from coming to Eugene this weekend. https://t.co/yrxumAs1UG — Ducks Wire (@Ducks_Wire) May 21, 2022

There’s another part of this equation that may be flying under the radar and not being considered when looking at this picture from a wider point of view. Since Cozart committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on February 4, the Sooners have landed not one but two transfer wide receivers with multiple years of eligibility. Javian Hester was first and just earlier this week LV Bunkley-Shelton joined the mix. Both primarily play in the slot which is not remotely close to what Cozart offers outside as a Z or X receiver.

However, that’s just another body and more reps that could be taken away from him on top of the other receivers the Sooners would return next year in Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson, and Nic Anderson too. Maybe after seeing this unfold and looking at things Cozart feels compelled to make sure his heart and his path to playing time still lead him to Norman and going on visits is a way of confirming or denying that. There are months between now and the time he has to sign the dotted line for his final decision.

No one knows for sure what’s going on behind the scenes but the situation is something to monitor going forward. How will Venables and the staff take to it? Will it have a lasting impact on recruiting going forward if the Sooners switch their policy or will the policy remain in place and the Sooners have a conversation with Cozart? We don’t know but we’ll continue to monitor Cozart’s recruitment going forward.

List