Sooners come in at No. 2 in PFF’s Big 12 power rankings

Pro Football Focus is out with another power ranking as we are 69 days before the Sooners take the field vs. the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Norman.

In their preseason power ranking, the Sooners come in at No. 2, just behind the Texas Longhorns.

There’s no doubt for years, the Sooners and Longhorns have been the cream of the crop when it comes to the most talented teams in the Big 12.

But as we saw last year, talent can only get you so far. You have to develop that talent and put them in positions to succeed.

Big 12 Power Rankings👀 pic.twitter.com/UM2hAUfNAD — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 25, 2023

Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff did not develop the talent very well, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The new staff struggled with catering to what the team did well while also trying to implement their schemes.

That is why Sooner fans have a reason for optimism this upcoming season. The scheme has been in place for over a year. The players have had a year to develop with the new staff, and the staff went out and got players they felt fit their scheme.

There’s no doubt there has to be an improvement both with the players executing what is called and the coaches doing a better job putting them in positions to succeed.

Now we play the waiting game to see if the Sooners can put it together and get back to being the kings of the conference one last time.

