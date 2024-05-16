Sooners come from behind to win NCAA regional

May 15—Oklahoma needed to play well coming into the final day of the NCAA Rancho Santa Fe Regional to make the cut and advance to the NCAA Championships for the 13th consecutive time.

The Sooners were just one shot ahead of the cut line after two rounds and they were within two shots of three teams. They were far and away the top team on the final day, overcoming a five-shot deficit to win the regional by six shots.

Ben Lorenz had no bogeys on his way to shooting a 6-under 64 on Wednesday at The Farms Golf Club. The senior overcame a three-shot deficit to win the individual title.

The Sooners extended their nation's-best NCAA qualifier streak to 13 seasons, joining Cal, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and North Florida from the Rancho Santa Fe Regional.

The NCAA Championships will be held at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California on May 24-29.

Three of the Sooners' four top golfers finished under par on Wednesday, and no other team in the top five had more than one. Drew Goodman and Ryder Cowan each finished inside the top 11 in the individual standings.

Goodman shot 73-70-68 to finish in a tie for ninth, while Cowan shot 74-72-66 to earn a share of 11th place.

This was Oklahoma's seventh regional title and fourth since 2015. It ended up 18 shots clear of the team cut line.