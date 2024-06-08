Sooners close third day at NCAA's with 7 all-american honors

Through three days at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Oklahoma has had seven athletes earn first and second team all-american honors.

On Friday, BJ Green finished third in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 16.63m to earn first team honors. The sophomore was a first team honoree in both indoor and outdoor this season.

Joining him on the men’s side, Nikaoli Williams and Kyren Washington each also finished in the top eight to earn First Team All-American status. Washington tied his personal best on high jump, clearing 2.20m for sixth place as a freshman.

Williams narrowly beat out teammate Anthony Riley in long jump with a jump of 7.76m to take eighth place and first team honors. Riley’s best jump of 7.64m earned him ninth place and second team honors.

Diego Trevino finished 20th on shot put to earn honorable mention honors.

On the women’s side, Olivia Lueking finished in eighth on pole vault to earn first team honors on Thursday night. Freshman Tuane Silver finished in 14th to earn second team honors.

Competing in her final meet as a Sooner, Bayley Campbell took home an 11th-place finish in the hammer throw with a season-best throw of 69.21m. She finishes her career a three-time all-american.

Angel Richmore was in eighth place entering the final day of the heptathlon events on Saturday. The junior competes in long jump, javelin and the 800-meter run on Saturday to close out the championship.