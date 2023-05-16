Sooners circle back to Tampa Catholic to offer four-star athlete Jameer Grimsley
An underrated aspect of recruiting is building relationships with high schools and leveraging those relationships to help you on the recruiting trail in future recruiting battles.
Oklahoma is in the thick of things as the Sooners revisited a school that gave them a signee in their 2023 class. Lewis Carter, a four-star linebacker in the 2023 class, signed with Oklahoma on early signing day out of Tampa Catholic in the Tampa, Florida, area.
Carter will join the Sooners in the coming weeks, along with a few remaining members of the 2023 class that didn’t opt to enroll early in January. While at Tampa Catholic, Carter was the most talented player on the team. His departure left open the door for another talented athlete to fill that void and four-star athlete Jameer Grimsely plans to do just that his senior year.
Grimsley transferred from Bloomingdale High School after a 2022 season that saw him star as a two-way player getting snaps at WR and CB. He caught 25 passes for 356 yards and 3 TDs in 10 games. Defensively, he totaled ten tackles, a PBU, and an interception, according to MaxPreps.
The talented athlete stands 6-foot-3 and around 185 pounds. As a junior, he posted 10.96, 11.15, and 11.37 times in the 100-meter dash.
Grimsley has seen his recruitment jump lately and has offers from Michigan, North Carolina, Alabama, and Penn State, among others. Official visits to the aforementioned schools have all been scheduled for June.
Considering Grimsley mentioned Jay Valai, Brent Venables, and defensive coordinator Ted Roof in the post announcing his offer, it’s safe to infer the Sooners would like him to be used on the defensive side of the ball.
Jameer Grimsley’s Recruiting Profile
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
3
—
54
67
Rivals
3
—
91
91
247Sports
4
—
22
38
247 Composite
4
260
21
42
On3 Recruiting
4
76
10
14
On3 Industry
4
218
21
34
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-3
185 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on May 14, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Penn State
Michigan
Alabama
UNC
Auburn
Florida
Florida State
Kansas State
Michigan State
NC State
After a great conversation with @JayValai, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma!!! #OUDNA #AGTG @CoachVenables @CoachTedRoof @OU_Football @JerisMcIntyre @TC_Football @adamgorney @AdamRoweTDD @On3Keith pic.twitter.com/yBDE99DQ97
— 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓮𝓻 “𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓻𝓸𝓬” 𝓖𝓻𝓲𝓶𝓼𝓵𝓮𝔂 (@jamroc_) May 14, 2023
