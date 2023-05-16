Sooners circle back to Tampa Catholic to offer four-star athlete Jameer Grimsley

An underrated aspect of recruiting is building relationships with high schools and leveraging those relationships to help you on the recruiting trail in future recruiting battles.

Oklahoma is in the thick of things as the Sooners revisited a school that gave them a signee in their 2023 class. Lewis Carter, a four-star linebacker in the 2023 class, signed with Oklahoma on early signing day out of Tampa Catholic in the Tampa, Florida, area.

Carter will join the Sooners in the coming weeks, along with a few remaining members of the 2023 class that didn’t opt to enroll early in January. While at Tampa Catholic, Carter was the most talented player on the team. His departure left open the door for another talented athlete to fill that void and four-star athlete Jameer Grimsely plans to do just that his senior year.

Grimsley transferred from Bloomingdale High School after a 2022 season that saw him star as a two-way player getting snaps at WR and CB. He caught 25 passes for 356 yards and 3 TDs in 10 games. Defensively, he totaled ten tackles, a PBU, and an interception, according to MaxPreps.

The talented athlete stands 6-foot-3 and around 185 pounds. As a junior, he posted 10.96, 11.15, and 11.37 times in the 100-meter dash.

Grimsley has seen his recruitment jump lately and has offers from Michigan, North Carolina, Alabama, and Penn State, among others. Official visits to the aforementioned schools have all been scheduled for June.

Considering Grimsley mentioned Jay Valai, Brent Venables, and defensive coordinator Ted Roof in the post announcing his offer, it’s safe to infer the Sooners would like him to be used on the defensive side of the ball.

Jameer Grimsley’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 3 — 54 67 Rivals 3 — 91 91 247Sports 4 — 22 38 247 Composite 4 260 21 42 On3 Recruiting 4 76 10 14 On3 Industry 4 218 21 34

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Athlete Height 6-3 Weight 185 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on May 14, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Penn State

Michigan

Alabama

UNC

Auburn

Florida

Florida State

Kansas State

Michigan State

NC State

Twitter

