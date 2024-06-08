Sooners to celebrate national title at Love's Field

Oklahoma will celebrate the program’s eighth national championship on Saturday at Love’s Field.

The event will be free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The gates will open at 5 p.m. and fans will have an opportunity to take photos with the national championship trophy from 5-6 p.m. when the program officially starts.

Head coach Patty Gasso will speak to the crowd, along with players and others.

The event will also be live streamed at soonersports.com/watch.

OU’s clear bag policy will be in effect and fans are permitted to bring one empty plastic water bottle (17 ounces or less).

Five Sooners named to All-Tournament team — Oklahoma led all teams with five Women’s College World Series All-Tournament selections.

Kelly Maxwell was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after making four appearances in the Sooners’ five games. She went 3-0 with a save and allowed seven earned runs over 25.2 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts.

Florida’s Keagan Rothrock, Stanford’s NiJaree Canady and Texas’ Teagan Kavan were the three other pitchers selected to the all-tournament team.

Freshmen Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering earned their first all-tournament team selections. Parker was fourth in batting average (.412) among all players with at least two at-bats at the WCWS.

The two freshmen combined to hit two home runs and two doubles.

Tiare Jennings led all players at the World Series with three home runs in 16 at-bats. She batted .438 over five games with six RBIs.

Kinzie Hansen had two home runs and drove in six total runs in her final run through the WCWS.

Former Sooner Jocelyn Erickson, now at Florida earned all-tournament team honors along with teammate Reagan Walsh. Texas tied Florida with three all-tournament selections.

Mia Scott and Katie Stewart joined Kavan in representing the Longhorns on the team.

WCWS championship series sets records — While the Sooners were making history on the field, the WCWS was breaking its own records off the field.

Wednesday’s championship series opener set a new fan attendance record for a championship series game with 12,317 fans. The next day, that record was broken again with 12,324 fans attending Oklahoma’s championship-clinching win in Game 2.

Devon Park hosted 109,789 fans over nine (often rainy) days. It was the fourth-highest total attendance in WCWS history, though attendance records were set on six of the nine days.

This year’s tournament hosted five of the 10 largest crowds ever at the WCWS with five sellouts.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s broadcast of the championship finals was the most-watched in the tournament’s history according to a release from ESPN. Viewership was up 23% from last year and a 3% increase from the 2015 finals, which held the record previously.

ESPN had 2 million people tune in to watch Game 2 and viewership peaked at 2.5 million, which is the fifth most-watched WCWS game on record.