Sooners catcher Kinzie Hansen signs with the Oklahoma City Spark

Coming off another fantastic season behind the plate for the Oklahoma Sooners, captain Kinzie Hansen is staying home to continue her softball career.

On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Spark of Women’s Professional Fastpitch announced that Hansen signed with the ball club.

Hansen joins former Sooner teammates Jocelyn Alo, Haley Lee, and Alex Storako along with OU legend Keilani Ricketts.

A fan favorite, Hansen takes her bat to a OKC roster that is full of firepower. In 2024, Hansen hit .404 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. She had a two-run home run against Texas in game one of the Women’s College World Series Finals to help give the Sooners a 4-1 lead early in the game.

𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐊‼️That’s what you’ll be hearing in OKC allll summer long⚡️😏 🔗Link in bio.

🎟️Tickets on sale at https://t.co/NbDwDHYTB9 #BeTheSpark pic.twitter.com/Ey7Bw06ZKg — OKC Spark Softball (@okcityspark) June 14, 2024

But as important as Hansen’s bat was to the Sooners this year, her work behind the plate was invaluable. Her steady leadership, defense behind the plate, and how she worked with pitchers has been the key to Oklahoma’s success over the last five years.

The Spark will open their season on Wednesday, June 19, in the Scenic City Tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn., against the New York Rise. Oklahoma City will return to the Sooner State for two games against Great Britain’s national team and then face Team USA in a two-game set from June 27 to 30 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

For their full WPF schedule or for ticketing, go to OKCSpark.com.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire