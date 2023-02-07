Sooners building foundation for future with flurry of offers for 2025 and 2026

While the 2024 class is next up for the calendar year, recruiting future classes starts with years of relationships. Those relationships take time to build and don’t always develop overnight. It’s imperative to lay the foundation early on, which is why it should come as no surprise that the Sooners sent a flurry of offers to 2025 and 2026 prospects in recent weeks.

Recruiting services have hardly evaluated them enough to rank them all just yet. These players have already received Power Five offers and look to be premier players who will eventually be significant prospects come their senior year.

We’ve taken the liberty to take a brief look at these 2025 and 2026 offers and offer a bit of insight about each.

Eric Winters, ATH

Eric Winters is listed as an athlete on 247Sports and that fits as he is a very rangy athlete and well-built rising junior. He plays basketball as well and projects best as a safety at the next level. He already has offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, and Penn State to go along with his offer from Oklahoma.

Brandon Brown, DL

Brandon Brown, a 6-foot-2 defensive lineman from Florida, received an offer from Todd Bates. Brown is a powerful interior player and will be a battle for the Sooners as the usual in-state suspects like Miami, Florida, and Florida State are all over him. He’s also received offers from Georgia, USC, and Tennessee.

Alex Graham, DB

Jay Valai and the Sooners staff seem determined to offer bigger cornerbacks and defensive backs than in years past. Alex Graham stands 6-foot-1 and has athleticism to boot. He is from Detroit, so Michigan and Michigan State will be factors. He also holds an offer from Ohio State and Penn State.

Jordan Burns, LB

Jordan Burns hails from Atlanta, Georgia, and is a physical presence at LB. His early play has earned him offers from Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC, and Auburn. He also looks like a LB that can move with a verified 40 time of 4.5.

Sael Reyes, S

Sael Reyes joins the rest of other defensive backs the Sooners have reached out to. Reyes, a safety at DeSoto High School in the DFW area, shows great promise as a starter. He has notable offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, to go along with his OU offer.

Cory Lavender, DB

Cory Lavender is the first 2026 offer amongst this bunch and plays for one of the nation’s best high school football programs, Mater Dei. Lavender’s recruitment is just getting started but he already has offers from multiple Power Five schools. He looks like a cornerback and already stands 5-foot-10. He should grow a bit more in the next few years. USC, Colorado, and Georgia are already in on him.

Phillip Bell, WR

Phillip Bell is the lone offensive player in this flurry of offers but certainly is a noteworthy prospect. The 2025 four-star is ranked No. 25 in the nation by 247Sports and has notable offers from USC, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas A&M among the 26 teams pursuing Bell.

