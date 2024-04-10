Sooners build early lead, cruise to bounce-back win

Apr. 9—Coming off back to back losses to Texas, No. 2 Oklahoma rebounded with the kind of offensive firepower that it had been missing over the weekend.

Jayda Coleman opened up the midweek non-conference game against Wichita State with a walk. Two batters later, Alyssa Brito doubled into left field to score Coleman.

Kinzie Hansen hit another RBI-double and Kasidi Pickering got the final run of the inning across on a groundout with runners on the corners.

The Sooners' three runs in the first inning were more than they scored in 14 innings against Texas on Saturday and Sunday.

They scored four more runs in the second, but took out most of its starters after that.

They only had four more hits and wouldn't score again over the next four innings in a 7-0 road win.

Kierston Deal started in the circle and gave up a leadoff single before retiring 16 of the next 17 batters she faced. The sophomore hit one batter and allowed one hit, but had no walks and struck out nine of 18 batters.

Karlie Keeney replaced Deal with one out in the sixth inning and got into a jam in consecutive innings.

The first two batters she faced got on base with a walk and a double. Keeney struck out the next batter and got the final batter to line out to end the inning.

The Shockers got back to back singles in the seventh with only one out on the board, but Keeney retired the next two in order. The graduate transfer from Liberty gave up three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

The Sooners finished with nine hits with none coming from Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Cydney Sanders or Rylie Boone. They still drew five combined walks and score four combined runs.

Brito, Hansen and Avery Hodge each had two hits on the day.

No longer No. 1 — Oklahoma remained on top of the USA/NFCA Coaches Poll after their series loss to Texas, but dropped behind the Longhorns in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll.

The Sooners dropped to No. 2 in the same poll after their first loss of the season to Louisiana, but stayed in the top spot in the USA/NFCA Coaches Poll. They're currently trailing Texas by 15 points in the USA Softball Poll and received five first-place votes to the Longhorns' 12.

Duke (six), Tennessee (one) and Oklahoma State (one) are also receiving votes in the USA Softball Poll.

Up Next

After seven straight road games, the Sooners return to Love's Field this weekend for a conference series against BYU.

The opener will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

The Sooners (13-2) hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma State (12-3) in the Big 12 standings and a two-game lead over Texas (11-4).

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com