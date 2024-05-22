Sooners bring 34 to NCAA West prelims

May 21—Oklahoma has 34 athletes from the men's and women's track teams looking to make it to Eugene, Oregon through the NCAA prelims starting on Wednesday.

The NCAA West First Rounds are hosted by Arkansas and will continue through Saturday. The men's events begin 9 a.m. Wednesday at John McDonnell Field, and the women's events will start Thursday.

The top 12 individuals from each event as well as the top 12 relay teams ,will advance to the National Championships hosted by Oregon on June 5-8 at Hayward Field.

All three days of the NCAA West prelims will be televised on ESPN+. The meet will air from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 5-9 p.m. on the final two days.

Pippi Lotta Enok became the program's first women's outdoor national champion since 2013 after winning the heptathlon title in 2023. She returns to defend her title alongside teammate Angel Richmore.

Olivia Lueking is a four-time all-American on pole vault and currently has the seventh-best vault nationally after clearing 4.45m. She cleared 4.50 at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout last season, which set a program record.

Paige Low broke the school's discus record with a mark of 58.40 this past March, which is 15th-best nationally.

On the men's side, BJ Green has the top triple jump mark in the country (16.76m) and has won the Big 12 title in both the indoor and outdoor championships.