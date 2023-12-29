Sooners bounce back from first loss to beat Central Arkansas

Dec. 28—Oklahoma returned to action for the first time since falling to North Carolina last week and leaned on its offense in a bounce-back win.

Central Arkansas shot 49% from the field in the opening half, but the Sooners went on a run late in the first that swung the momentum in their favor for good. Ubong Abasi Etim's dunk with 6:37 remaining in the half gave the Bears a one-point lead.

The Sooners would go on a 13-3 run over the next four-and-a-half minutes to take an eight-point lead into the break.

Javian McCollum scored 23 points including 18 in the first half to lead the Sooners to an 88-72 home win.

Four Sooners finished in double figures as the team shot 52% from the field and 46% from deep. McCollum knocked down five shots from beyond the arc and Le'Tre Darthard added two more.

The Bears cut the Sooners' lead to one point early in the second half, before the Sooners went on their own run to extend it back to double digits.

Oweh Otega was 6-10 from the field for 16 points and four rebounds. Jalon Moore led the game in rebounding with nine, including four on the offensive glass, to go along with 12 points.

The Bears still shot 46% from the field in the second half, but turned the ball over 11 times. The Sooners were able to build an early lead by taking care of the ball with just three turnovers and nine assists in the first half.

The Sooners had seven turnovers in the second half, but the Bears were only able to turn them into six points on the other end.

They improve to 11-1 with one game remaining in non-conference play. The Sooners take on Monmouth at home on Sunday at 2 p.m.

