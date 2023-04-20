Sooners beginning to take lead in recruitment for 2024 four-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ayonje

Bryant Crews
·2 min read

Oklahoma continues to see its 2024 Recruiting stock pick up major momentum in April. It started with the commitment of four-star QB Michael Hawkins. On Monday evening, it continued with three-star wide receiver KJ Daniels’ commitment.

Mixed in between the commitments, the Sooners have been on the receiving end of a bevy of predictions for several prospects.

The latest prospect joining that group was 2024 defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Ajonye, a composite four-star on 247Sports, hails from Conroe, Texas. He plays a versatile game, lining up inside and outside for his high school team. He looks like he could have the ability to bulk up and play inside as a 3-technique defensive tackle in his college years or outside and play a strong-side defensive end position.

Oklahoma received three projections from OUInsider’s Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm to go along with a prediction from On3 recruiting maven Sam Spiegelman on Thursday.

Once considered a Texas A&M lean, the tide has shifted significantly to favor the Crimson & Cream.

Oklahoma has no committed defensive linemen and awaits decisions from their top two targets, Williams Nwaneri and David Stone. A possible commitment from Ajonye would not take the Sooners out of the running for either top-10 player.

Ajonye looks like a rapid riser in recruiting rankings, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see such a talented player end up as a consensus top-75 prospect.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

4

22

2

6

Rivals

4

221

15

41

247Sports

3

35

64

247 Composite

4

125

14

24

On3 Recruiting

4

38

6

9

On3 Industry

4

130

15

26

 

Vitals

Hometown

Conroe, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6-4

Weight

255

 

Recruitment

  • Offered February 1, 2023

  • Plans to officially visit June 16th

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Oklahoma

  • Texas

  • Texas Tech

  • Arizona State

  • Auburn

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • Memphis

  • Nebraska

  • Notre Dame

  • Oregon

  • TCU

  • USC

  • Oklahoma State

 

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366 tag=701604006]

 

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire