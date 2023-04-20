Sooners beginning to take lead in recruitment for 2024 four-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ayonje
Oklahoma continues to see its 2024 Recruiting stock pick up major momentum in April. It started with the commitment of four-star QB Michael Hawkins. On Monday evening, it continued with three-star wide receiver KJ Daniels’ commitment.
Mixed in between the commitments, the Sooners have been on the receiving end of a bevy of predictions for several prospects.
The latest prospect joining that group was 2024 defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
Ajonye, a composite four-star on 247Sports, hails from Conroe, Texas. He plays a versatile game, lining up inside and outside for his high school team. He looks like he could have the ability to bulk up and play inside as a 3-technique defensive tackle in his college years or outside and play a strong-side defensive end position.
Oklahoma received three projections from OUInsider’s Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm to go along with a prediction from On3 recruiting maven Sam Spiegelman on Thursday.
Once considered a Texas A&M lean, the tide has shifted significantly to favor the Crimson & Cream.
Oklahoma has no committed defensive linemen and awaits decisions from their top two targets, Williams Nwaneri and David Stone. A possible commitment from Ajonye would not take the Sooners out of the running for either top-10 player.
Ajonye looks like a rapid riser in recruiting rankings, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see such a talented player end up as a consensus top-75 prospect.
New #Sooners On3 Prediction
⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2024 DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
6'3.5” / 255
🏫 Oak Ridge HS (Conroe, TX)
🎚60
✍️ By Sam Spiegelman
🎤⬇️ National Recruiting Analyst https://t.co/IomabmkfuM
🔗: @JosephAjonye99 #24K #GoldStandard 🔒🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/F2Hk2xwDc4
— Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) April 20, 2023
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
22
2
6
Rivals
4
221
15
41
247Sports
3
—
35
64
247 Composite
4
125
14
24
On3 Recruiting
4
38
6
9
On3 Industry
4
130
15
26
Vitals
Hometown
Conroe, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-4
255
Recruitment
Offered February 1, 2023
Plans to officially visit June 16th
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Texas
Texas Tech
Arizona State
Auburn
Florida State
Georgia
Memphis
Notre Dame
TCU
USC
Oklahoma State
Reps from last weekends Under Armor camp @DemetricDWarren @CraigHaubert @UANextFootball #UANext pic.twitter.com/Yq6N9DcJlf
— Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) March 31, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366 tag=701604006]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.