Sooners beginning to take lead in recruitment for 2024 four-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ayonje

Oklahoma continues to see its 2024 Recruiting stock pick up major momentum in April. It started with the commitment of four-star QB Michael Hawkins. On Monday evening, it continued with three-star wide receiver KJ Daniels’ commitment.

Mixed in between the commitments, the Sooners have been on the receiving end of a bevy of predictions for several prospects.

The latest prospect joining that group was 2024 defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Ajonye, a composite four-star on 247Sports, hails from Conroe, Texas. He plays a versatile game, lining up inside and outside for his high school team. He looks like he could have the ability to bulk up and play inside as a 3-technique defensive tackle in his college years or outside and play a strong-side defensive end position.

Oklahoma received three projections from OUInsider’s Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm to go along with a prediction from On3 recruiting maven Sam Spiegelman on Thursday.

Once considered a Texas A&M lean, the tide has shifted significantly to favor the Crimson & Cream.

Oklahoma has no committed defensive linemen and awaits decisions from their top two targets, Williams Nwaneri and David Stone. A possible commitment from Ajonye would not take the Sooners out of the running for either top-10 player.

Ajonye looks like a rapid riser in recruiting rankings, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see such a talented player end up as a consensus top-75 prospect.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Story continues

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 22 2 6 Rivals 4 221 15 41 247Sports 3 — 35 64 247 Composite 4 125 14 24 On3 Recruiting 4 38 6 9 On3 Industry 4 130 15 26

Vitals

Hometown Conroe, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-4 Weight 255

Recruitment

Offered February 1, 2023

Plans to officially visit June 16th

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Texas

Texas Tech

Arizona State

Auburn

Florida State

Georgia

Memphis

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Oregon

TCU

USC

Oklahoma State

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366 tag=701604006]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire