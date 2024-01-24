Sooners begin tough stretch at No. 10 Texas

Jan. 24—The Oklahoma Women's basketball team enters a critical stretch over the next two weeks.

It hasn't always been pretty, but the Sooners accomplished what they needed to over the first six games of the conference schedule. They beat UCF, BYU, Cincinnati, Texas Tech and Houston to establish themselves among the top half of the Big 12 early in the season.

In their toughest game of the conference season, on the road against No. 4 Kansas State, the Sooners weren't able to make enough plays to threaten to win, but never seemed completely out of the game in a 13-point loss.

That type of result should still be a positive sign as the Sooners begin a stretch against No. 10 Texas in Austin, Kansas at home, the Wildcats again at home and on the road for Bedlam.

Oklahoma faces Texas on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Longhorns' only two losses have come to Kansas State and Baylor. They're ranked first in the conference and sixth nationally in scoring offense (86.4 points per game).

But their success has been largely dependent on their defense, which may be a problem for a young Oklahoma team.

The Sooners rank 12th in the Big 12 in turnovers per game (17.9 per game). Meanwhile, the Longhorns force turnovers at the 10th-highest rate in the country (22.4 per game) and are second nationally in turnover margin (plus-7.7).

Texas' defense has shown the ability to lock in for long stretches and completely turn the tide of the game. They've held opponents to single-digit scoring in 18 different quarters this season.

The Sooners have scored 15 or less point in at least one quarter in each of their last four contests, but have still managed to win three of those games.

Still, they rank fourth in the Big 12 in scoring this season and have several different players that can take over a game offensively. Four different players have led the Sooners in scoring multiple times this season, though Skylar Vann (14.6 points per game) has led the team in four of the last five.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com