Sooners begin NCAA Championships in Columbus

Apr. 18—No. 2 seed Oklahoma will be looking win its 13th national championship and first since 2018 at the NCAA Championships this weekend.

The Sooners will compete in the second qualifying session, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday in Columbus, Ohio. They'll compete against No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 10 Air Force and No. 11 Springfield with three spots up for grabs for Saturday's NCAA finals.

Both sessions will be will be live-streamed at NCAA.com.

Individual national champions will be determined based on scores from the NCAA finals.

Oklahoma has never missed the NCAA finals under head coach Mark Williams and has finished in the top three in 21 of the last 23 NCAA Championships.

Still, the Sooners haven't reached the mountaintop since winning four straight national titles from 2015-18. Stanford has won the last four and will be the favorite to win a fifth this weekend.

The Sooners have been closing the gap in two meetings with the Cardinal this season, but will need to be nearly perfect in order to unseat them.

Stanford will be in the first qualifying session alongside No. 4 Illinois, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 8 California, No. 9 Navy and No. 12 Greenville.

The Sooners have already faced three of the five teams it will face on Friday at some point this season. They've beaten Air Force and Ohio State, but lost to Michigan on March 2.

They're coming off a second-place finish in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship in Norman two weeks ago. Still, they've got the top floor exercise team in the country with a national qualifying average (NQA) of 70.200.

Emre Dodnali leads the country in the event, while Jack Freeman (eighth) and Nico Hamilton (10th) each have NQA's ranked in the top 10.

They also rank first on the horizontal bar, led by sophomore Ignacio Yockers with an NQS of 15.000. The Sooners are second on pommel horse and vault and third on parallel bars.