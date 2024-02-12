Sooners back into the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners went through a tough stretch, losing four of six, dropping them out of the top 25 in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches and AP Polls.

But they’ve rebounded in a strong way, winning three of their last four, including a 20-point win over Kansas State and 16-point win over top-20 ranked BYU Cougars.

They’re coming off of a tough, gritty win over Oklahoma State and are now 18-6 on the season and looking like a shoe-in for the NCAA tournament.

After falling out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Oklahoma Sooners jumped back in, moving all the way to No. 21 in the nation ahead of a tough stretch. Over the next five games, they’ll play No. 13 Baylor, No. 7 Kansas, Oklahoma State, No. 10 Iowa State, and No. 3 Houston. They’ll then close the season at home against Cincinnati and at Texas.

While it’s a tough slate, the strength of their schedule should be looked upon favorably by the tournament committee. If they can come away from their final seven games with a winning record, that’ll fortify their resume ahead of the Big 12 tournament and March Madness.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 22-2 792 (24) – 2 Purdue 22-2 776 (8) – 3 Houston 21-3 722 +2 4 Marquette 18-5 647 +3 5 North Carolina 19-5 643 -2 6 Arizona 19-5 642 +2 7 Kansas 19-5 635 -3 8 Duke 18-5 529 +2 9 Tennessee 17-6 524 -3 10 Iowa State 18-5 510 +4 11 South Carolina 21-3 475 +9 12 Auburn 19-5 421 -1 13 Baylor 17-6 402 – 14 Illinois 17-6 356 -2 15 Alabama 17-7 337 +1 16 Creighton 17-7 242 +2 17 BYU 17-6 202 +2 18 Dayton 19-4 195 -1 19 St Mary’s 20-6 185 +7 20 Kentucky 16-7 136 -5 21 Wisconsin 16-8 117 -12 21 Oklahoma 18-6 117 +10 23 Virginia 19-5 109 +7 24 Indiana State 22-3 106 +3 25 Colorado State 19-5 96 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico

Others Receiving Votes

Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; App State 1

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire