Sooners back into the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

John Williams
·2 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners went through a tough stretch, losing four of six, dropping them out of the top 25 in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches and AP Polls.

But they’ve rebounded in a strong way, winning three of their last four, including a 20-point win over Kansas State and 16-point win over top-20 ranked BYU Cougars.

They’re coming off of a tough, gritty win over Oklahoma State and are now 18-6 on the season and looking like a shoe-in for the NCAA tournament.

After falling out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Oklahoma Sooners jumped back in, moving all the way to No. 21 in the nation ahead of a tough stretch. Over the next five games, they’ll play No. 13 Baylor, No. 7 Kansas, Oklahoma State, No. 10 Iowa State, and No. 3 Houston. They’ll then close the season at home against Cincinnati and at Texas.

While it’s a tough slate, the strength of their schedule should be looked upon favorably by the tournament committee. If they can come away from their final seven games with a winning record, that’ll fortify their resume ahead of the Big 12 tournament and March Madness.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

22-2

792 (24)

2

Purdue

22-2

776 (8)

3

Houston

21-3

722

+2

4

Marquette

18-5

647

+3

5

North Carolina

19-5

643

-2

6

Arizona

19-5

642

+2

7

Kansas

19-5

635

-3

8

Duke

18-5

529

+2

9

Tennessee

17-6

524

-3

10

Iowa State

18-5

510

+4

11

South Carolina

21-3

475

+9

12

Auburn

19-5

421

-1

13

Baylor

17-6

402

14

Illinois

17-6

356

-2

15

Alabama

17-7

337

+1

16

Creighton

17-7

242

+2

17

BYU

17-6

202

+2

18

Dayton

19-4

195

-1

19

St Mary’s

20-6

185

+7

20

Kentucky

16-7

136

-5

21

Wisconsin

16-8

117

-12

21

Oklahoma

18-6

117

+10

23

Virginia

19-5

109

+7

24

Indiana State

22-3

106

+3

25

Colorado State

19-5

96

+4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico

Others Receiving Votes

Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; App State 1

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire