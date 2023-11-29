Sooners announce date for 2024 Spring Game

As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare for their first season in the SEC, we’ve learned a couple of the dates on the 2024 calendar. The Sooners will open SEC play against Tennessee on Sept. 21 and then face Alabama on Nov. 23.

Now we know when they’ll hold their annual spring game. The University of Oklahoma announced the Sooners spring game will be held on April 20.

The spring game is a significant event on the Sooners calendar. Under Brent Venables, the spring game has been part football game, part pep rally. Each of the last two years, Oklahoma has honored former Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Last spring, we got our first glimpse of Jackson Arnold, who is expected to be the Sooners starting quarterback in 2024. This year, we’ll get to see Arnold get a healthy amount of snaps with the first-team offense.

The 2023 spring game is also where Peyton Bowen showed that he was going to be a major part of the Sooners defensive back rotation. Though he battled injuries this season, Bowen showed the potential that made him a five-star prospect and one of the most highly sought-after players in the nation.

Like it did in 2023, the 2024 spring game will provide the opportunity to see some highly-touted prospects that will join the Sooners this spring.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire