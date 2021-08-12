Sooners among top 5 for 2023’s number 1 wide receiver, sets decision date

The Oklahoma Sooners have already had a huge 2023 recruiting cycle landing Malachi Nelson, Treyaun Webb, Makai Lemon, and Luke Hasz. They’re the favorites to get a commitment from 2023 athlete DeAndre Moore who just joined Nelson and Lemon at Los Alamitos High School in California.

According to 247Sports Crystal Ball, the Sooners have the inside track at landing 2023’s number one wide receiver Brandon Inniss out of Florida.

Already with the number one recruiting class early in the 2023 cycle, Lincoln Riley and the Sooners continue swinging for the fences to put a strong lineup around 2023’s number two quarterback Malachi Nelson.

If the Sooners are able to land Inniss, it would set the stage for an all-time recruiting class for the University of Oklahoma and easily be Lincoln Riley’s best.

Andrew Ivins, a Southeast Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports had this to say about Inniss:

Promising build for a young receiver. A two-year contributor at the varsity level that is known for his big-play ability. Understands the importance of setting up and selling routes. Mixes gears well. Attacks the ball in the air and often times becomes a bigger target for quarterbacks than his size would initially suggest. Might lack a true top gear, but plays fast in pads and can get behind a defense. Has run in the 4.6s on the lasers in the 40-yard dash. Fluid when it comes to changing directions. Good in the open field after a catch. Getting better at breaking tackles. Willing blocker, although that’s an area of his game he can also keep improving. The type of prospect that many college coaches have already circled as a priority for them in South Florida. Should develop into a multi-year starter at a Top 25 program level given skillset and athletic profile. Has a chance to eventually play on Sundays. – Ivins

Inniss announced via his Twitter account today that he’ll be making his commitment decision known on August 22nd on CBS.

Brandon Inniss’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 16 4 1 Rivals 5 4 1 1 ESPN – – – – 247 Composite 5 9 3 1

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-1 Weight 188

Recruitment

Offered on Mar. 6, 2020

Unofficial visit on June 18, 2021

Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Florida

Ohio State

Miami (Fl)

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

I prayed for times like this to shine like this🙏🏽 #thecommitment pic.twitter.com/6HlM9rXnBv — Brandon”SHOWTIME” inniss (@brandon5star2) August 12, 2021

