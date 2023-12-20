Sooners add one of nation’s fastest players in Zion Ragins

Emmett Jones has had one heck of a year. He was hired in January and completely changed Oklahoma’s outlook at wide receiver. His work in development is well documented. The wide receiver room was incredibly productive for the Sooners this season.

Outside of his development work, Jones already has a claim to the “best recruiter on the staff” title. He has a loaded receiver class set to come to Oklahoma, and one of those receivers is a pure playmaker.

Zion Ragins, a lightning bolt of a receiver out of Jones County High School in Gray, Georgia, signed with the Sooners.

Ragins is a state champion sprinter in the 100-meter dash, and on the football field, he is simply a player who needs the ball in his hands. It doesn’t matter how, but get him the ball and let him do his thing.

He should be an immediate candidate to return punts and kicks next year as a freshman. It would behoove Oklahoma to at least try and get him involved via the screen game as well.

