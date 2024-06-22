Sooners add former UNC catcher Isabela Emerling via transfer portal

The Oklahoma Sooners lost three players to the transfer portal earlier in June and 10 seniors. Though they bring in a big signing class in 2024, Oklahoma will need to retool their roster through the transfer portal. On Friday, Patty Gasso made their first portal addition.

OU earned a commitment from former North Carolina catcher Isabela Emerling. The former Tar Heel is a junior who had a nice sophomore season in 2024. Emerling hit .323 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs and posted a .685 slugging percentage. She led the Tar Heels in home runs and RBIs last season.

Over the last two seasons at North Carolina, Emerling started 91 games at catcher and in the infield after missing her freshman season due to injury.

Emerling took to social media to announce her decision, saying she was “so excited for this new chapter.”

So excited for this new chapter! Boomer Sooner! @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/UB1SKszgLA — Isabela Emerling (@isabelaemerling) June 21, 2024

Gasso and her staff needed a replacement for the recently departed Kinzie Hansen, who won four titles as a Sooner. Hansen had a legendary career, and the catcher is now a member of the Oklahoma City Spark. Emerling will try to help fill that role behind the plate, as the Sooners look for ring number nine.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire