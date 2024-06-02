Sooners add Akron transfer QB Steele Wasel

The Oklahoma Sooners football team made another addition via the transfer portal on Saturday, this time at the quarterback position.

OU added Steele Wasel, who was previously at Akron and was a three-star prospect in the class of 2023, according to Rivals. Wasel is an in-state product, hailing from Choctaw, Oklahoma.

Wasel posted a picture of Sooner legends Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray on social media with no caption. But multiple sources have confirmed that the former Zip will be returning to his home state.

Wasel entered the portal on May 1 and will have four years of eligibility remaining. He’ll be a preferred walk-on in Norman for Brent Venables and Seth Littrell, making him the fifth member of a QB room that has changed in a big way this offseason.

Wasel will compete for any reps he can get behind starter Jackson Arnold, and will add to the depth behind the sophomore at the position. Casey Thompson, Michael Hawkins Jr. and Brendan Zurbrugg are all either more experienced walk-ons or scholarship quarterbacks that figure to slot in ahead of Wasel on the depth chart.

Wasel was a standout at Choctaw High School, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior. He led the Yellowjackets to an 11-2 record in 2022.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Aaron on X @AaronGelvin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire