Sooners 2026 4-Star QB Target Jaden O’Neal sets decision date

In a pleasant surprise, Oklahoma’s top target at quarterback for the 2026 recruiting class announced on Friday that he would be moving up his commitment timeline..

2026 four-star QB Jaden O'Neal will announce his commitment on Monday, June 24. His commitment will be a part of the College Football Recruiting Show from 247Sports and can be streamed on YouTube.

On Wednesday, O’Neal announced a top 10 list, but it looks like O’Neal is down to these five schools. Miami, Florida State, Ohio State, and Washington join Oklahoma.

Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne '26 QB Jaden O'Neal has locked in his commitment date and is set to announce on the 247Sports YouTube Channel next week https://t.co/UiVp6qYLFS pic.twitter.com/jWHjacVVXN — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 21, 2024

Marshall Levenson of Rivals had reported a commitment timeline for July or August. The sudden shift in commitment date could only benefit the Sooners. Every prediction from any of the primary recruiting services has O’Neal committing to the Sooners.

OU grabbed the lead in the spring and has run away with it. After a successful summer of camps and visits, it seems O’Neal has seen what he needs to see and is ready to make his choice.

If Oklahoma were to land the talented four-star signal-caller, they’d get an incredible QB prospect with an extremely high ceiling. There’s reason to believe O’Neal could crack the five-star ceiling when all is said and done for 2026.

He is a genuinely gifted passer at all levels of the field, with arm strength to spare. He’s a pure passer with plus athleticism and has NFL size.

Oklahoma has two players currently committed to the 2026 Recruiting Class, with running back Jonathan Hatton and tight end Ryder Mix pledged to OU. If the Sooners are able to earn a commitment from O’Neal, it will really get the ball rolling on the 2026 recruiting class.

