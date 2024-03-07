Sooners 2025 OT commit Ryan Fodje sees big jump in latest 247Sports rankings update

When Cypress offensive tackle Ryan Fodje committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, it kind of came out of nowhere. It wasn’t surprising that he committed to OU, but that he committed just as his recruitment was beginning to take off.

In the weeks leading to his commitment, the Power Five offers began to roll in. But his relationship with the Sooners was enough to make Fodje sure about where he was heading.

In the summer of 2023, Fodje spent time at Brent Venables football camp, catching the eye of the Sooners coaching staff, who later would become the first to offer the talented offensive tackle in August.

When he committed to the Sooners, he was considered a three-star prospect and the No. 304 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. In about a month, he’s jumped to the No. 80 player in the country and is a solid four-star offensive tackle. His rise has been impressive, and Fodje is now the top-rated player in the Sooners 2025 recruiting class.

Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland’s Ryan Fodje leaps into the top 100 nationally thanks to just how well his junior tape stacked up among the elite offensive tackle prospects across the country. Tall, long, relatively lean, and agile, Fodje — not 17 years old until mid-summer — played right tackle primarily this past fall, but flashes the functional athleticism and bend of a potential blind-side protector in the long run. We are excited to learn more about the Oklahoma pledge this spring. – Gabe Brooks, 247Sports

The rest of the country is catching up to what offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh saw last summer when he was an unrated prospect.

Much like Adepoju Adebawore did in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Fodje could ultimately join the ranks of five-star players in the 2025 class. He’s got elite athleticism and refined technique for a junior in high school. And while a pair of Oklahoma offensive tackle targets are currently rated higher than Fodje, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Fodje to catch them in the rankings over the next year.

The Sooners have an elite prospect on their hands with Fodje, a player that could develop into another Bedenbaugh future first round NFL draft pick.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire