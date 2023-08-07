Sooners 2024 offensive line target sets official visit date

Saturday was another good day for Oklahoma Recruiting. They landed three-star offensive lineman Josh Aisosa and got an official visit date set for another.

This one is for versatile three-star Daniel Akinkunmi. Akinkunmi is part of the NFL Academy in London. He is nearly 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds and is projected to be able to play either guard or tackle at the next level.

We know Bill Bedenbaugh loves versatile offensive linemen. That versatility allows him to put the best five out there at all times.

Akinkunmi was offered by the Sooners back on July 10, 2023. He will make his official visit the weekend of the first game of the season from Sept. 1, 2023, to Sept. 3, 2023.

According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, the Sooners hold a commanding lead. They have a 96.7% of landing the up-and-coming lineman.

247Sports feels the Baylor Bears, a current conference foe for the Sooners, are the team to beat.

They will be tough to beat. The Sooners have a big edge right now, but there’s still a long way to go, and there hasn’t been a commitment date decided just yet.

Baylor is a team that recruits offensive line and develops them really well. They are known for being physical at the point of the attack and running the ball really well.

Having one of the best offensive line developers for a player that will need some development matters. Bedenbaugh in the Sooners back pocket is sure to help Akinkunmi to Norman.

They hope he will be one of the next links on the offensive line for this class.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire