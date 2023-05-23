Sooners 2023 signee Keyon Brown heading to Garden City Community College

Oklahoma’s plans at wide receiver for the 2023 season took a hit on Monday evening. Sooners wide receiver signee Keyon Brown will no longer join the Oklahoma Sooners when the team reconvenes in the next few weeks.

According to Sooners Illustrated writer Collin Kennedy of 247Sports, Brown is set to take the junior college route. Brown will take his talents to Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas.

Oklahoma offered Brown on June 2, 2022, after an incredible showing at an OU-hosted prospect camp. He also earned an offer from Alabama. He committed to the Sooners on June 5, 2022.

In 247Sports’ rankings, Brown checks in as a three-star recruit, a top-60 wideout in the cycle, and a top-70 prospect in Florida. His size and speed combination made him feel like a player destined to outplay his recruiting positioning. Oklahoma won out over Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, and Tennessee.

Source: #Sooners 2023 signee Keyon Brown is headed to Garden City Community College for the next chapter of his football career@247Sports 🔗: https://t.co/ime8nYoMMw pic.twitter.com/5jL0Iw12Wc — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) May 22, 2023

Garden City Community College has some ties to Oklahoma’s program as well. Head coach Brent Venables went to Garden City before eventually transferring and committing to play for Bill Snyder at Kansas State. Former Sooner offensive lineman Phil Loadholt played at Garden City before committing to Oklahoma.

Without Brown joining the class, four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway will be the only receiver signee the Sooners bring in this recruiting cycle. It also puts that much more of an onus on receivers not named Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops to step up, as Oklahoma’s depth will also take a hit.

More Football!

Jovantae Barnes lands inside College Sports Wire's list of top 25 running backs in 2023 CBS Sports ranked every coach in the Power Five, how did the Big 12 fair? Sooners four-star DL target Xadavien Sims commits to Oregon over Oklahoma 2025 four-star RB Deondrae Riden receives an offer from Oklahoma 2024 four-star defensive end Nigel Smith sets official visit to Oklahoma

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire