Sooner Trifecta: Oklahoma lands third commitment of the day with Derrick Moore of Maryland

The Oklahoma Sooners are having quite the 4th of July on the recruiting front. Over a two-day period, Lincoln Riley landed three commits with Jacob Sexton, Robert Spears-Jennings, and Xavion Brice. They weren’t done as four-star defensive lineman out of Maryland, Derrick Moore also committed to play for the Sooners.

Moore was down to three schools choosing to go with Alex Grinch’s defense over the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions. All signs were pointing straight to Norman, Oklahoma, prior to his announcement to play college football for the Crimson and Cream. The strongside defensive end was the No. 1 overall player in the state according to 247Sports rankings.

I guess now we know why Lincoln Riley dropped the four eyeball emoji tweet ahead on Saturday.

👀👀👀👀 — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) July 3, 2021

After losing two recruits recently, the Sooners are now in double-digits with a total of 12 commits in their 2022 recruiting class. Not too shabby to pull two players in the trenches on a holiday weekend. Oklahoma is starting to gain momentum after dropping to No. 22 recently in 247Sports composite team rankings. OU is now inside the top 10 in the updated team rankings.

Derrick Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 48 1 10 Rivals 4 165 3 14 ESPN 4 25 1 4 247 Composite 4 71 3 12

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-4 Weight 260

Film

Twitter

