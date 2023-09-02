Sooner Schooner one of USA TODAY Sports best college football traditions

It’s finally here. It’s finally “football time in Oklahoma!” We’ve waited for nearly eight months to get to this point. To sit down with our friends or family and watch college football all weekend.

One thing that makes college football so great is the traditions and rivalries that come with it. On Saturday, if you’re an Oklahoma Sooners fan and going to the game you will see one of those iconic traditions on full display.

Led by Boomer and Sooner, the Sooner Schooner comes running out of the tunnel, circles a quarter of the field, and heads back to the tunnel after every score. The first time seeing it is one of the coolest things in college football.

USA TODAY Sports listed the Sooner Schooner as one of the best in the sport’s history.

The Sooner Schooner — The replica of the Studebaker Conestoga wagon that is the symbol of the University of Oklahoma is one of the best-known images in college sports. Powered by two ponies – Boomer and Sooner – the wagon first appeared at a football game in 1964. It rides on the field after scores, taking a circuitous route from one of the tunnels and back. Most of the time, the celebration goes swimmingly, but there have been a couple of instances where it has broken down and also famously drew a penalty for riding on the field too early in the Orange Bowl in 1985. – Eddie Timanus, Erick Smith, and Paul Myerberg USA TODAY Sports

Sure it hasn’t always had its best moments, but when everything go right, it is part of what makes being a Sooner fan so great. It’s part of what excites the fans to see their Sooners take the field. It’s one of the most iconic on-field experiences in the sport.

It’s what makes college football.

