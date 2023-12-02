Sooner Nation, Social Media reacts to Big 12 championship game

The Big 12 championship didn’t provide the theatrics that we saw on Friday night in the Pac-12 title game. The Texas Longhorns absolutely dominated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 to win their fourth Big 12 title.

Quinn Ewers was the player of the game, winning the inaugural Big 12 MVP title belt co-created with the WWE. Ewers threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns, and the Longhorns defense held Ollie Gordon to just 34 yards rushing.

This game had some big plays and controversial officiating decisions. Both have been prevalent in the Big 12 this year.

At the end of it all, Horns fans serenaded Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark with boos and chants of “S-E-C” as he presented the Big 12 title to Steve Sarkisian.

It was just Texas’ fourth Big 12 championship, finishing 10 spots behind the Oklahoma Sooners as the Red River Rivals head to the SEC in 2024.

Though Oklahoma wasn’t playing in the game, it generated a lot of interest in Sooner Nation watching their two biggest rivals go toe-to-toe.

Here’s how social media reacted to the game.

There Can Be Only 1

.@OU_Football’s run in the Big 12 is over after 14 league titles in the conference’s 28 years. Pretty sure that’s half. It’s also 10 more than the program with the next most. Well done, #Sooners. Well done. — Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) December 2, 2023

Thanks for the memories

So long and thanks for all the trophies, @Big12Conference. pic.twitter.com/G4fe7OA18Z — The REF (@KREFsports) December 2, 2023

OU the better team

Should’ve let the big boys play. #Big12Championship Logging off so I don’t have to see OSU replies until tomorrow. Pistols misfiring. Pew Pew. I’m petty like that. 😂🤣#BoomerSooner — Brennan Clay (@BrennanClay24) December 2, 2023

Texas Fans gave Yormark the Business

Longhorn fans are ruthless😭 pic.twitter.com/V4xvBcyFyM — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 2, 2023

You know he's glad OU and Texas are gone

BRUTAL reception for Yormark lmfaoooooo — Wild Bill 🍻 (@Wild_Bill_OU) December 2, 2023

Mike Gundy's team outclassed

What a performance by the Big 12 coach of the year today — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) December 2, 2023

So there's that

Texas will win the Big 12 but Yormark has to give the trophy to one of the teams leaving his sorry conference pic.twitter.com/dyLv9ISP0Y — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 2, 2023

Horns Fans understood the assignment

Brent Yormark getting worked like it’s live on Smackdown — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 2, 2023

Tough scene for the Commish

What an absolutely surreal experience to hear Texas fans give it to Yormark but not as surreal hearing Yormark butcher Sark’s name — John E. Hoover 🌮 (@johnehoover) December 2, 2023

Not a good day for the "Reincarnation of A.D."

Don’t ever and I mean ever compare Ollie to A.D again. — SECSooner_Life (@Sooner_kyle7) December 2, 2023

The only appropriate occasion

Not the S-E-C chants breaking out in Arlington now 😂 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 2, 2023

Mission Accomplished

You have to hand it to Texas. Nobody takes 14 years to build a conference championship roster like the Longhorns. Nobody. — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) December 2, 2023

Undertaker's a Menace

OU shoulda been there

Lebby did a lot of great things for us and was a good OC. I’ll still never forgive him for the OSU game. This team is so damn bad — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 2, 2023

This Pokes Fan had the wrong focus

Some #OKState signage here at the Big 12 Championship. pic.twitter.com/40zYcgrF2u — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) December 2, 2023

It doesn't make sense

Oklahoma beat this Texas team

Oklahoma lost to this Oklahoma state team. pic.twitter.com/pRlLPySLzP — Mark (@markaduck) December 2, 2023

Big 12 had their chance to make it right

Well, well, well

Oklahoma State got screwed on a clear DPI? https://t.co/yqvlCLSqOY pic.twitter.com/3K2Dex0vhm — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) December 2, 2023

The GOAT happy for the end of the Pac-12

Embarrassing PAC-12 refs. Hard to believe this happened! https://t.co/DRLYo1qdA8 — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 2, 2023

3 Giveaways and an assist from the Ref

How did Oklahoma lose to this team? Genuinely asking — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) December 2, 2023

OU-Texas. Everything Else Comes Second

First tweet after winning Texas’ first trophy since 2009 is about us. This rivalry rocks! #BOOMER — Dryfit Venables (@DryfitVenables) December 2, 2023

Huge Losses for the Conference

To put this in WWE terms Cena and Randy Orton are leaving and the Big 12 is left with Karrion Kross and Igar https://t.co/v0nX0EdKmk — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) December 2, 2023

Not Great

So for real How Ollie talk all that Shit pregame & the Conf DPOY have more Tds than him? — Billy (@TxBornSooner) December 2, 2023

It certainly doesn't look like football

Time to use my J.D. and create a bill to get chest passes in the Dr. Pepper shootout banned for life. — Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) December 2, 2023

