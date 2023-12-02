Advertisement

Sooner Nation, Social Media reacts to Big 12 championship game

John Williams
·4 min read
6

The Big 12 championship didn’t provide the theatrics that we saw on Friday night in the Pac-12 title game. The Texas Longhorns absolutely dominated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 to win their fourth Big 12 title.

Quinn Ewers was the player of the game, winning the inaugural Big 12 MVP title belt co-created with the WWE. Ewers threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns, and the Longhorns defense held Ollie Gordon to just 34 yards rushing.

This game had some big plays and controversial officiating decisions. Both have been prevalent in the Big 12 this year.

At the end of it all, Horns fans serenaded Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark with boos and chants of “S-E-C” as he presented the Big 12 title to Steve Sarkisian.

It was just Texas’ fourth Big 12 championship, finishing 10 spots behind the Oklahoma Sooners as the Red River Rivals head to the SEC in 2024.

Though Oklahoma wasn’t playing in the game, it generated a lot of interest in Sooner Nation watching their two biggest rivals go toe-to-toe.

Here’s how social media reacted to the game.

There Can Be Only 1

Thanks for the memories

OU the better team

Texas Fans gave Yormark the Business

You know he's glad OU and Texas are gone

Mike Gundy's team outclassed

So there's that

Horns Fans understood the assignment

Tough scene for the Commish

Not a good day for the "Reincarnation of A.D."

The only appropriate occasion

Mission Accomplished

Undertaker's a Menace

OU shoulda been there

This Pokes Fan had the wrong focus

It doesn't make sense

Big 12 had their chance to make it right

Well, well, well

The GOAT happy for the end of the Pac-12

3 Giveaways and an assist from the Ref

OU-Texas. Everything Else Comes Second

Huge Losses for the Conference

Not Great

It certainly doesn't look like football

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire