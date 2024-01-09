Sooner Nation reacts on Social Media to Michigan’s national title win

Monday evening, the college football watched Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines pull away from the Washington Huskies to win the national championship.

It was a season marred with scandal, but the players kept focused and earned an undefeated season, beating Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Alabama, and Washington along the way.

The Wolverines took advantage of a Washington run defense that wasn’t able to contain Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who helped Michigan run for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns at eight yards per carry.

It was an impressive win by a talented group of players and a strong coaching staff, including former Sooner Sherrone Moore. Moore played a pivotal role during the regular season, taking over as interim head coach during Harbaugh’s three-game suspension handed down by the Big Ten.

With Michigan’s win, the college football season is officially over. Football programs work to put the final bow on their 2024 recruiting class before February’s national signing day and then put the full-court press on the 2025 Recruiting Class. The Sooners will start winter workouts with the goal of getting “Schmitty Built” before giving way to spring ball.

For the final time of the 2023 college football season, here’s how Sooner Nation reacted on Social Media to the national championship game and Michigan’s win.

Also, Texas got roasted a bit during last night’s game, and that’s always fun.

Hopefully someday soon

One day OU is going to be in this game and it’s going to be pretty cool — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) January 9, 2024

It was an odd choice by the Longhorns

Texas didn't try to run on those boys because their OL and Coach are fraudulent Many people are saying. — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) January 9, 2024

One Day we'll get back there

I’m jealous of Michigan fans celebrating the end of their football championship drought… #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/1zsekDL1oQ — ✨𝗸𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶✨ (@OUkristi) January 9, 2024

Starts in the trenches

Michigan won this game upfront. Dominant performance by the big guys……… — MHawk (@HawkIcanNfl) January 9, 2024

Guess We'll Never Know

The part that sucks is that Michigan was good enough to not need to cheat. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) January 9, 2024

Did a phenomenal job

Somebody hire Sherrone Moore as their next HC!! And I mean yesterday!! Congrats to my dogg @Coach_SMoore 👑 — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 9, 2024

Did just enough for Michigan to get by

The worst season

Offseason SZN — Mark (@markaduck) January 9, 2024

Texas wasn't ready for it

Michigan would have embarrassed Texas. — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) January 9, 2024

Players fought through the noise

I’m talking about the players. They weren’t responsible for the cheating. This is a hell of an accomplishment for them. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 9, 2024

Steve was ready to battle

Get Steve some pads and a helmet. Fuck it. pic.twitter.com/6xSf7alsLs — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 9, 2024

It all came together

Fun fact: Michigan has averaged the 13th ranked class in their last 4 recruiting classes. Proof that if you have the right pieces in the right place, and an elite culture, you can win a National Championship. Congrats Wolverines! — 𝙁𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙙𝙎𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧 (@SOONERSnFITTEDS) January 9, 2024

Texas isn't playing and still getting roasted

Sarkisian looking in the mirror asking his OC why he didn’t just run the ball. pic.twitter.com/88qZEtwvvi — jagercrombie (@Jertriot) January 9, 2024

J.J. McCarthy pulled a Trent Dilfer

Refs always find a way to insert themselves into the outcome

Don’t tell me officiating can’t decide a game. That holding penalty totally flipped the momentum of the game. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 9, 2024

Gonna be a long nine months

A Jordan brand school hadn’t won the Natty yet pic.twitter.com/uGCVvxQhEe — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) January 9, 2024

Terrible officiating

I hate this holding call even more now pic.twitter.com/5QlJ3dOrMI — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) January 9, 2024

They're going to build him a statue next to Harbaugh's

Connor Stalions going into the Michigan locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/itgRUP2EpX — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) January 9, 2024

One would think

So… serious question. If Michigan wins tonight it’ll eventually end up vacated right? Surely the 3 game suspension isn’t the end of it? — Mackenzie Baily (@macbaily) January 9, 2024

