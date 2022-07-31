Sooner Nation reacts on social media to recruiting news and projections involving blue-chip prospects for 2023

The Party at the Palace was an opportunity to showcase the Oklahoma Sooners to a host of college football prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. And it made a huge impression on several prospects. On Friday and into Saturday, Oklahoma assistant coaches began dropping “lock” emojis on social media creating a frenzy among the fan base about which players they could be referring to.

Recruiting analysts began to share tidbits about what it could mean for the 2023 recruiting class without sharing names. Then just after lunchtime, the 247Sports crystal balls, Rivals FutureCasts, and On3 predictions started dropping for highly-regarded 2023 prospects Colton Vasek, Jordan Renaud, and David Hicks.

Three blue-chip prospects for Brent Venables’ defensive line after already adding Adepoju Adebawore and Derrick LeBlanc recently.

In these three recruiting battles, the Sooners are going up against Texas for Vasek, Alabama for Renaud, and Texas A&M for Hicks. And if the projections come to fruition, they’ll be huge wins for the Oklahoma Sooners in Brent Venables’ first full-year recruiting cycle. That doesn’t even include recent projections for players like Makari Vickers and Jacobe Johnson in recent days. And with Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites in attendance, it’s possible the Sooners could flip commitments from Notre Dame and LSU.

Just when we thought Brent Venables’ 2023 recruiting class couldn’t get any better, he and his staff went out and showed us how it could get better.

This recruiting class:

Brent Venables crushing it

Crushing it

What a day!

NIL isn't everything

Oklahoma pushing for the Gold Medal

Oklahoma's alive and well!

We haven't even seen the best of it

This the One

The accuracy

Sums it up quite well

All of us

Todd Bates crushing it

Perfect Bane usage

Texas is not having a good time right now

How could it get any better?!?!

This was just funny

Maybe?

The players in attendance at the Palace

Some wild times

Could Oklahoma push for the No. 1 recruiting class?

1

1

