Sooner Nation reacts on social media to recruiting news and projections involving blue-chip prospects for 2023

The Party at the Palace was an opportunity to showcase the Oklahoma Sooners to a host of college football prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. And it made a huge impression on several prospects. On Friday and into Saturday, Oklahoma assistant coaches began dropping “lock” emojis on social media creating a frenzy among the fan base about which players they could be referring to.

Recruiting analysts began to share tidbits about what it could mean for the 2023 recruiting class without sharing names. Then just after lunchtime, the 247Sports crystal balls, Rivals FutureCasts, and On3 predictions started dropping for highly-regarded 2023 prospects Colton Vasek, Jordan Renaud, and David Hicks.

Three blue-chip prospects for Brent Venables’ defensive line after already adding Adepoju Adebawore and Derrick LeBlanc recently.

In these three recruiting battles, the Sooners are going up against Texas for Vasek, Alabama for Renaud, and Texas A&M for Hicks. And if the projections come to fruition, they’ll be huge wins for the Oklahoma Sooners in Brent Venables’ first full-year recruiting cycle. That doesn’t even include recent projections for players like Makari Vickers and Jacobe Johnson in recent days. And with Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites in attendance, it’s possible the Sooners could flip commitments from Notre Dame and LSU.

Just when we thought Brent Venables’ 2023 recruiting class couldn’t get any better, he and his staff went out and showed us how it could get better.

This recruiting class:

🔮 Sooner 𝔐𝔞𝔤𝔦𝔠 🔮 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 31, 2022

Remember when college football scoffed when OU fans said they were better off? I do. — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) July 31, 2022

This has to be one of the better recruiting runs by a program not in Stewart Mandel’s preseason Top 25 ever — in the history of the world. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) July 30, 2022

OU Twitter is about to descend on our doubters with the fire of a thousand suns. https://t.co/ZPw9LFJKJT — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) July 31, 2022

NIL isn't everything

Oklahoma will have as good, if not better, class than Texas and will have spent a third of the money. Culture over cash. — Branon Hayes (@BranonHayes) July 30, 2022

Oklahoma pushing for the Gold Medal

It's like the Recruiting Olympics going on out there. This ish is getting crazy! — Kelvin Hicks (@Kelvinhicks1077) July 30, 2022

Oklahoma's alive and well!

Texas Fans in June: Oklahoma recruiting is dead. Lincoln Riley left that place with nothing! Oklahoma in July: pic.twitter.com/yqr58sXqQZ — 𝒟𝓇𝒾𝓅™ (@SoonersDrip) July 29, 2022

We haven't even seen the best of it

This the One

National narrative vs. The reality of OU recruiting. pic.twitter.com/1NM3R1mkOh — The REF (@KREFsports) July 30, 2022

Oklahoma this off season pic.twitter.com/Q80aSaTPCr — Bruce (@_BruceWrld) July 30, 2022

Todd Bates crushing it

Guys who can recruit: pic.twitter.com/IS5zJJKra7 — The REF (@KREFsports) July 30, 2022

Texas is not having a good time right now

Texas fans take more Ls than their head football coach 😂 — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) July 30, 2022

How could it get any better?!?!

People don’t understand what’s coming… 🤫🤫🤫 #BoomerSooner — Norman NIL Club (@NormanNILClub) July 30, 2022

Can 5-star Oklahoma QB commit Jackson Arnold convince his Guyer High School teammates to flip their commitments to OU? 🤔 #BoomerSooner https://t.co/R4OgF7ihpp pic.twitter.com/HGqRbgiJpX — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 30, 2022

The players in attendance at the Palace

Guys, just remember that this @OU_Football staff is recruiting like this BEFORE ever fielding a team and only 7-8 months on campus! — Cory Reedy (@CoryReedy) July 30, 2022

Could Oklahoma push for the No. 1 recruiting class?

Sooners had Champ U BBQ and about a Month later Commits come ROLLING IN 💯 NOW BIG party at the Palace "by the end of August Sooners will be #1 recruiting in the Nation💯 pic.twitter.com/aJeFnTdFAe — Sooners HQ (@TheSabatore) July 31, 2022

