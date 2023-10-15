Advertisement

Sooner Nation reacts to Lincoln Riley, USC’s loss to Notre Dame

John Williams
·6 min read
1

The USC Trojans have been playing with fire the last couple of weeks in wins over Colorado and Arizona. But Lincoln Riley and the Trojans got burned in their primetime matchup with Notre Dame.

It was only a matter of time.

USC’s defense had been struggling at different points this season. In this one, not only did the defense struggle, but the Trojans offense and special teams units struggled as well. The Trojans lost 48-20 in South Bend.

It’s been nearly two years since Lincoln Riley abruptly left the University of Oklahoma just hours after the Sooners lost to Oklahoma State. Since then, there’s been a lot of talk about the direction of the two programs.

Well, after the Oklahoma Sooners walked out of the Cotton Bowl with a gritty, hard-nosed win over their biggest rival and USC got beat down by the Irish, it’s clear this has worked out very well for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sooner Nation was tuned into the big-time matchup, and here’s how the fanbase reacted on social media to Lincoln Riley and USC’s loss to the Fighting Irish.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire