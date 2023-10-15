Sooner Nation reacts to Lincoln Riley, USC’s loss to Notre Dame

The USC Trojans have been playing with fire the last couple of weeks in wins over Colorado and Arizona. But Lincoln Riley and the Trojans got burned in their primetime matchup with Notre Dame.

It was only a matter of time.

USC’s defense had been struggling at different points this season. In this one, not only did the defense struggle, but the Trojans offense and special teams units struggled as well. The Trojans lost 48-20 in South Bend.

It’s been nearly two years since Lincoln Riley abruptly left the University of Oklahoma just hours after the Sooners lost to Oklahoma State. Since then, there’s been a lot of talk about the direction of the two programs.

Well, after the Oklahoma Sooners walked out of the Cotton Bowl with a gritty, hard-nosed win over their biggest rival and USC got beat down by the Irish, it’s clear this has worked out very well for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sooner Nation was tuned into the big-time matchup, and here’s how the fanbase reacted on social media to Lincoln Riley and USC’s loss to the Fighting Irish.

1 out of 3 ain't bad?

When all you do is focus on offense and no defense or special teams you are usually described as a poorly coached football team! USC is exactly that! Year in year out under Riley OU was same way! — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) October 15, 2023

Too long a list for a "Genius"

On a serious note though. DC’s who had Lincoln’s number. 1. Dave Aranda

2. Jon Heacock

3. Brent Venables 2nd half in CFP

4. Jim Knowles 2nd half of Bedlam before he left.

5. Notre Dame staff tonight. Who am I missing? — Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) October 15, 2023

Reaping and Sowing or something

Lincoln Riley deserves this. — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) October 15, 2023

Tough Scene

Imagine you’re down 18 in the 4th,

Your left tackle gets called for a FS,

Your left tackle laughs about it,

The entire country is watching. Sheesh — KC🏴‍☠️ (@KcHolz) October 15, 2023

I mean...

Special teams can make all the difference

Yeah seriously who gives a crap about special teams — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 15, 2023

Was a tough 2022, but all worth it

We upgraded Idc what you wanna say, but OU is a better team with BV than with LR… Even if USC wins this game (which is gonna take a ND collapse), you cannot seriously say that USC is built for a championship — ᴊᴀᴇ (@OkieFBfan) October 15, 2023

He deserved better

would’ve been great to see what Caleb Williams looked like in college behind even a good offensive line idk, maybe one like Notre Dame’s — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) October 15, 2023

Caleb battled

Caleb is so good under duress. I know he has 3 picks, but he’s played a clean second half. His OL is garbage and he’s running for his life. — Mark (@markaduck) October 15, 2023

USC Fans Down Bad

Had no answers for Notre Dame

Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive minds in the sport but it sure feels like he has let 'Caleb run around and do stuff until something emerges' become about half of the playbook. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) October 15, 2023

It Matters

Special teams, Lincoln! Special teams! — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 15, 2023

Timing Matters

Reminder: it’s not that Lincoln left Norman (thank god). It’s that he had his foot out the door in September, did everything he could to nuke the program on the way out, had a coach actively recruit OU players before hiring him at usc and then crying like a bitch about it. — Trevor (the OR of Babylon) Rogers (@TrevorRogers_1) October 15, 2023

NFL Incoming

USC fans – now is the time to watch for visits to other states during bye weeks. Watch airports, lock up your shoes, & guard your smokers. Be aware of sketchy wording, for example, “I’m not going to the the next head coach of LSU.” Might be time to trade in your black Escalades. — Kari (@kkirtley26) October 15, 2023

It was a wild day, but will be remembered fondly

November 28th, 2021 was a huge blessing for OU football. And history will show that. — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) October 15, 2023

Been Time

So is it time to talk about this USC defense?! — Jay Smith – UNFAIR Sports (@unfairsports) October 15, 2023

Such Wasted Talent

All 4 of these guys should have won national championships Elite S tier QBs I’d normally blame Alex Grinch but Lincoln Riley not recognizing him as the problem Is the problem pic.twitter.com/mZGI5BOyTp — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) October 15, 2023

Good Luck, Man

Lincoln said he lived in a fish bowl in Norman and complained about media here. Dudes gonna be miserable PDQ in LA with his attitude. — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) October 15, 2023

It's Going to be a Rough Week for USC Fans

To the good USC mutuals, I suggest you mute words Lincoln, Riley, TBOW, Grinch, Speed D, and maybe even Football. — Mark (@markaduck) October 15, 2023

We are all laughing

To Cold, but Certainly the right league

Can’t wait to find out Lincoln left in the middle of special teams walkthrough to interview with the Chicago Bears — Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) October 15, 2023

He's lost

“Thought our defense played good enough to win the football game…we are really disappointed but not defeated”- actual quote from LR — Andrew Smith🧸🎀🏴‍☠️ (@SoonerSoupGuy) October 15, 2023

You love to see it

Thinking about how Oklahoma might have a clearer path back to the playoffs than a Lincoln Riley-led USC. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 15, 2023

What a week it's been

Brent Venables appreciation tweet. Glad we got OUR GUY! pic.twitter.com/0fgss8Ox0Z — The REF (@KREFsports) October 15, 2023

Good Times

Lincoln Riley inherited a Rolls Royce from Bob Stoops and killed the culture and defense. Teams statistically got worse year after year. Stunning offense, but not much else. It stung by HOW he left. That’s why fans were upset. Believe me…Oklahoma is glad he is gone. BOOMER! — Cody Mayo (@Codymayo) October 15, 2023

A National Pastime

Literally everyone enjoys watching the Trojan Fraud Train derail and catch on fire — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 15, 2023

Well, well, well, how the turntables

Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Oregon All had their coaches leave suddenly in 2021 – and are all in a much better position for it USC, LSU and Miami meanwhile… pic.twitter.com/ZDzwUG6YDf — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire