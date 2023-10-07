Sooner Legend and NFL Network analyst Gerald McCoy likes Oklahoma’s chances vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners are getting set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the 119th playing of the Red River Rivalry. Legendary radio and TV broadcaster Jim Rome called it one of the greatest rivalries in any sport. He had former Sooner defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on his show to get his audience for the game.

McCoy played in three Red River Rivalry games with the Sooners going 1-2 from 2007-2009. 2008-2009 games was the last time the Longhorns had won back-to-back games against the Sooners.

In his three appearances, McCoy recorded nine total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

What does he make of this game?

“Offensively, they (Texas) can be very explosive, but they haven’t been as explosive in past years when the game has been of this magnitude with both highly ranked teams and undefeated teams going into the game. So, if our offense can keep moving like they’ve been moving, putting up a lot of points, I think our defense can hold up.”

On the defense, McCoy said, “I won’t say ‘they’re great.’ I’m not going to jump off the bridge and say, ‘this defense is phenomenal.’ It’s better than it’s been in the last five, six, seven, eight years.”

McCoy went on to dispel the narrative that they aren’t as good as they look because of the level of competition they’ve faced. McCoy argues that teams of the past still wouldn’t have held up against the lower competition.

The Sooners’ defense has been a big part of how they’ve won. McCoy said, “If (the defense) can just sustain and our offense can score, I think we’ve got a pretty good shot. I don’t think it’s going to be as cut and dry as people are saying.”

McCoy also talked about his experience in the Red River Rivalry.

“It’s incredible. Simply because it’s not just the game itself and then it’s over with, it’s a hate, a disdain that lasts through our lifetime.”

“Actually, from the time I grew up OU-Nebraska was the big thing. So I had to learn about OU-Texas. But as I got older and got into high school, I started to learn, like, ‘OU-Texas is where it’s at.’ I didn’t realize what it was until 2004, we drove down, you have guys come up for junior day or whatever and it was Adrian Peterson’s first time touching the ball. He goes for 50 (yards) down the right sideline, and I said, ‘Oh, this is the game.'”

Indeed, this is the game. It’s the game that moves the needle across the college football landscape. There’s nothing like OU-Texas at the Cotton Bowl with the stadium split 50-50.

And today, one team will continue their pursuit of an undefeated season and a shot at a College Football Playoff berth.

