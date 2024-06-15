Sooner legacy, TE Ryder Mix commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma has gone into the Dallas-Fort Worth area and landed a commitment from a Sooner legacy.

Frisco (Texas) Lone Star three-star tight end Ryder Mix, who holds more than 20 offers has announced his pledge to Oklahoma. Mix's father was a baseball player at Oklahoma.

The commitment comes just a couple of days after Mix spent time in Norman for a camp and unofficial visit.

Mix spent the day in Norman on Thursday while competing in one of the Sooners' elite prospect camps. That visit went a long way to leading to a quick turnaround for this commitment.

"I mean, they were just a really welcoming staff. I grew up an Oklahoma fan my whole life. My dad played baseball at OU, so I've always kind of been an Oklahoma fan. But the coaches, Joe Jon (Finley) and coach (Brent) Venables, they were all super, super nice. They were just welcoming for me and my family."

Mix says he felt the connection with the staff while he was on campus, but did not know he was going to commit until he got home.

"I felt it while I was there, but I didn't really settle with me entirely until I got back and I kind of just looked back on everything that they did. No other school has done what they've done for me, and it just felt right. They just told me that I'm going to be their guy, so I can't pass up on that."

Having the family connection and the relationships with the staff were not the only aspects that led to the decision.

"I learned a lot from coach Joe Jon, I think he can teach me a lot more. He's a great coach and I'm just excited to work with him."

The actual phone conversation of letting the staff know he was committed happened Saturday morning.

"Well, I originally called coach Joe Jon and he was super fired up. He was really excited and then he told me to wait a little bit and he was going to call me back with coach Venables. Then we FaceTime'd him and we talked to him for a little bit. He was super fired up. They were just super excited."

Mix, who is 6-foot-4, 220-pounds has lined up in the slot, in-line tight end, as well as at H-back. He plans to continue that versatility in Norman.

"We haven't really talked about it yet, but I think I'm mainly going to be doing a little bit of everything."