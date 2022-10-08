'Sooner fans eating themselves alive.' OU football's rough start against Texas draws Twitter flak

Look away, Sooner fans.

Oklahoma trails Texas, 28-0, at halftime of the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. OU is on its way to its third loss in as many weeks, and its first loss against Texas since 2018.

The Longhorns are outgaining the Sooners, 354-171, so far on Saturday. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is 16-of-22 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns in his first game back from injury, while Bijan Robinson has already accumulated 95 yards and a score on the ground. Davis Beville is only 4-of-8 for 31 yards and an interception in his first start as a Sooner, which comes in Dillon Gabriel's absence.

Here are some reactions to a mess of a first half from the Sooners:

Oklahoma with the jump pass INT LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/cqOYOW677O — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 8, 2022

This is the worst game I've see Oklahoma play in at least seven days. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 8, 2022

Oklahoma fans petitioning ABC to cut in to Texas game for any Aaron Judge at bats or for any reason actually — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 8, 2022

Would be Oklahoma’s first 0-3 start in Big 12 play since 1998 — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 8, 2022

Starting to think that getting their coach and much of their team stolen may not have helped Oklahoma’s chances. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 8, 2022

Oklahoma pulling off a fake field goal to turn the ball over on downs after they move the sticks pic.twitter.com/8kggtL3ZdK — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 8, 2022

If he gets put in the game and somehow leads Oklahoma back, they’ll change his name to Commander-in-Chief Booty. https://t.co/0uJCJ2tnQV — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 8, 2022

the current state of oklahoma football pic.twitter.com/iTKufj8jSs — Spooka Donthičć (@landahoy14) October 8, 2022

Sooner fans eating themselves alive in the comments https://t.co/BhFnVMfkFB pic.twitter.com/UbKoWUi8uB — REVENGE SZN (@Burnerpoke) October 8, 2022

Oklahoma isn't playing Booty yet but they're definitely playing like ass — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 8, 2022

QUINN TO JT FOR THE TD!



Texas up 28-0 and OU fans are in their feels. pic.twitter.com/gECxSAD9PZ — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) October 8, 2022

