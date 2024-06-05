“I will make it soon” – Jonathan Tah to make a decision on his future

Jonathan Tah is entering the final year of his contract at Bayer Leverkusen, and must make a decision on his future. The Bundesliga champions want to avoid losing the 28-year-old defender on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2025, and so Tah has two options: sign an extension, or leave the club this summer.

It’s a decision that Tah acknowledges: “It is clear that I will have to make a decision at some point,” he told Sky Germany, adding that Bayer communicated that: “I will either extend my contract or that I should leave because the club doesn’t want to end up in a situation where a player leaves the club for free.”

Linked with Bayern Munich, Tah discussed making the right decision.

“I’m thinking about the right next step for me,” said Tah. “Whether I stay in Leverkusen or go elsewhere. I don’t think it’s good to mention names of other clubs, but of course the next step should be the right one and feel good.”

Tah played 48 games across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season, a key player under Xabi Alonso as Die Werkself completed the domestic double, winning the Bundesliga for the first time in the club’s history, and the DFB Pokal.

Not only that, Bayer Leverkusen reached the Europa League final, losing 3-0 to Italian side Atalanta.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder