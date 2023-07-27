Soon to be free of Big Ten East, Tom Allen excited about league's 'equitable schedules'

INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Allen could be forgiven a relieved exhale if he’d opted for one Thursday, as he smiled through a scheduling question during his podium turn at Big Ten media days.

Starting next year, prompted by the arrival of USC and UCLA, the conference will drop divisions in favor of a protected-opponent scheduling format that will unshackle Indiana from the annual Ohio State-Michigan-Penn State gauntlet. The Hoosiers will still have to fight their way up the Big Ten ladder against someone, but it’s perhaps fitting neither the Buckeyes nor the Wolverines appear on their 2024 calendar, as Allen touted Thursday a future including more “equitable schedules” for the league.

Indiana coach Tom Allen speaks to the media during the Big Ten football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium, July 27, 2023.

“Step one to me is talking to people who have done it,” he told IndyStar, referring in particular to West Coast travel. “I go through and say, ‘OK who’s had to make these trips and done them successfully?’ Because there is an adjustment.

“What day do you take off? When do you get there? How do you adjust the guys’ sleep? So, to me, I want to trust the guys that have successfully done it. We’ll start that here very soon.”

Even given the stresses, it will be preferable to IU’s current outlook.

Wedged into the Big Ten East by virtue of a narrow longitudinal differential, the Hoosiers have struggled against the conference’s toughest powers since division realignment in 2014. They have defeated Penn State just twice in that time, and Michigan once. They’ve never beaten Ohio State as a divisional opponent.

Los Angeles expansion prompted a sweeping rethink of conference football scheduling. In place of eliminated divisions, teams will have three opponents they’re guaranteed to play home and away across a two-year cycle, and then scatter the rest of the conference across the remaining 12 games in those two combined seasons.

Starting in 2024, IU’s protected opponents will be Purdue, Maryland and Michigan State. The Boilermakers are permanently protected, while Maryland and Michigan State are only guaranteed two-plays for this cycle. Allen said Thursday he’d like to see Michigan State — which is, like Purdue, a trophy game for Indiana — permanently protected as well.

“I’m a rivalry guy. I’m old-school. I love trophy games,” Allen said. “The Brass Spittoon (against Michigan State), that’s a big deal now. Our kids, they get jacked up to play that game. I want to keep those.

“Purdue is a given. That’s longstanding and needs to stay that way. I think we need to protect as many rivalries as we can, because that’s what makes college football special.”

As happy as he’ll be to see the Old Oaken Bucket preserved, Allen will also likely be as pleased to see the back of the unrelenting, unforgiving climb the East has become across the past 10 years.

And he welcomes the challenge of preparing for so many new opponents — five of Indiana’s nine 2024 conference opponents currently play in the West. A sixth, UCLA, isn’t officially in the conference yet. Allen deadpanned during his podium Q&A the last time IU played Southern Cal, in the 1968 Rose Bowl, “O.J. Simpson was the tailback.”

But after a decade sledding uphill in what will only be college football’s most top-heavy division for one more year, it’s fair to describe Allen as enthused about the scheduling changes coming into view.

“If you look at the 2024 schedule, we play a lot of teams from the West in that first year,” Allen said. “It’s gonna be some different opponents but that also creates some excitement, because you play the same teams every single in the year in the East, and now we get the chance to branch out and play some other teams, and that pumps me up.”

