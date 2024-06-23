Soon-to-be free agent Anthony Martial on Fiorentina’s radar

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is a potential free agent option for Serie A side Fiorentina this summer.

The 28 year old’s contract will run out in a week’s time, bringing his nine year stay at Old Trafford to an end.

The striker arrived to much excitement, scoring a wonderful solo goal on his debut against Liverpool in 2015 and occasionally threatening to be a world class talent.

Unfortunately, this was very much the exception to the rule and his time at United has been characterised by injury and his performance level falling off a cliff, leaving him a shadow of the player he once was.

Since the Frenchman and United decided to not renew his deal, he has been linked to numerous sides in France, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport have reported that Fiorentina are looking at a number of free agent options this summer and Anthony Martial could be a target.

Commenting on the summer transfer window the outlet claims, “we are talking about a market that offers many possibilities, starting with Anthony Martial, who will say goodbye to United to evaluate other markets.”

“At first there was talk of Inter, now of the suggestion of Galatasaray. Certainly the Frenchman born in 1995 can still give a lot.”

The Frenchman could also be set to join up with another United teammate in Florence as midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is also likely heading back to his parent club Fiorentina after a year’s loan spell at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, the article claims that fellow Manchester United soon-to-be free agent, Raphael Varane “would be tempting if it weren’t for the high figures” and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot’s €7 million demand is also too high.

Therefore, it would be interesting to see what Martial would ask for. He was reportedly making over €12 million a year on his last United contract and it is doubtful that the Italians could afford to make him an offer he would consider.

The Frenchman’s agent has insisted that money will not be the player’s motivating factor in choosing his next destination, but it is hard to see him taking that much of a wage drop when he has been prepared to sit on the United bench instead of taking a pay cut to move elsewhere for numerous seasons.





