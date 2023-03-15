Soon-to-be former Packers WR Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay

Receiver Allen Lazard, who will soon sign a deal to join the New York Jets, said goodbye to the Green Bay Packers and the team’s fans, over a three-tweet thread on Wednesday.

The full message: “The past four years have been a roller coaster of emotions for me. Since day one Packer fans have always had my back. Y’all have never failed to impress me with your overwhelming love and support, no matter where we played….from being cut…to the Packers organization giving me a chance, I’d like to thank my coaches and teammates that I shared the field with the last four years. It’s been an honor to represent the “G” and to rock the green and gold with each and every one of you. I’ll cherish the history we made and the relationships I’ve built the most. I’m so thankful for my unwavering support and love from my family and friends I would not be here today without you, thank you!”

Lazard, an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State, joined the Packers off the Jaguars practice squad in December of 2018. He went on to play in 57 regular season games and five playoff games over five seasons in Green Bay.

Here’s Lazard’s Twitter thread:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire