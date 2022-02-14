Soon-to-be-former Bengals CB commits most memorable first penalty in Super Bowl history

The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them.

Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate.

No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to celebrate with teammates after a Jessie Bates interception. Problem is, a player coming off the sideline to celebrate is a taunting flag, even in group celebrations.

Tick-tack call? Sure, but the players have to know better and head coach Zac Taylor lit into him after the flag went out.

The gaffe was especially damning because the Bengals had a chance to put more points on the board while down 13-10 before getting the ball back after halftime.

Instead, the drive fizzled and Hargreaves goes down in the history books as having one of the silliest Super Bowl penalties ever.

Looks like Vernon Hargreaves.

