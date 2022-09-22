How soon could Pickett replace Trubisky as Steelers' QB1? Rapoport weighs in

The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. Up next is a Miami Dolphins team that looks to be a contender in the AFC behind its confident first-year coach and electric offensive weapons.