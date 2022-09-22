How soon could Pickett replace Trubisky as Steelers' QB1? Rapoport weighs in
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport weighs in on how soon Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett could replace Mitchell Trubisky as the Steelers' starting QB.
Reports from early in Thursday’s practice indicated Justin Herbert was doing more than Wednesday. That’s a good sign for his availability this week. But the Chargers’ practice report Thursday did not change. Herbert remained limited, participating in individual drills only as he recovers from fractured rib cartilage. Backup Chase Daniel is taking first-team reps in [more]
After naming their seven inactives, here is your gameday lineup for the Cleveland Browns vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks: OL Elijah Wilkinson out (personal) Thursday
The Steelers have won a game and lost a game in 2022, but they’ve won few admirers for their offensive performance. With another game tonight in Cleveland and a mini-bye before a Week Four visit from the Jets, change could be coming. And while some are jostling for the dismissal of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, [more]
The scouting report on the Texans should look very familiar for the Bears in Week 3.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. Up next is a Miami Dolphins team that looks to be a contender in the AFC behind its confident first-year coach and electric offensive weapons.
C Andre James returned to practice today for Raiders, giving him a good chance of returning this week from concussion.
Week 3 is already a 'must win' for the Houston Texans, who need their second-year QB Davis Mills to have a coming out party against the Chicago Bears.
Heres everything you need to know about the first day of the 2022 Laver Cup and Roger Federers final tennis match before retirement.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – continues streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Steelers-Browns battle in Cleveland and will continue to for through December.
Six recievers were taken ahead of St. Brown in the 2021 draft,.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Thursday, September 22
Check out the latest injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers
Not the best recruiting news at all
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.