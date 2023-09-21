How soon could Cam Akers make an impact with the Vikings? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon offers his instant reaction to Minnesota making a move to pair the running back with his former offensive coordinator, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Football Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

MATT HARMON: Cam Akers was being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. This is a 2026 late round pick swap, which might be the most small potatoes, literally nothing, draft compensation I've ever seen in a trade. I mean, 2026, what are we all even going to be doing in 2026? Give me a break.

This is a system familiarity thing. Kevin O'Connell, Wes Phillips, they have worked with Cam Akers before, so they're taking him off Sean McVay's hands there. They're old buddies with the LA Rams. Overall, I think it's going to be a minute until Akers has an impact.

Definitely won't be this week, I'd guess. Might not be for a few weeks. And even then, is he going to be a guy that takes Alexander Mattison's job? That might be a little ways away, considering they haven't gotten anything out of their backup running back positions.