Sonya Curry scolds Steph, tells him 'to wash my mouth out' with soap

Most people watching Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals will remember it as Steph Curry's 'This is my f---ing house' Game.

Curry put on a show Sunday night, and during a jawdropping third quarter, he put the moves on Trevor Ariza, drove around the Rockets forward and finished with a teardrop layup over Luc Mbah a Moute.

Curry's reaction after making the shot went viral. After he landed, he looked to the raucous Oracle crowd and let out that profanity-laced phrase.

While most that were watching loved the scene, Steph's mom Sonya was not pleased with her son.

"She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back. She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It's a message I've heard before," Curry told ESPN after the game. "She's right. I gotta do better. I can't talk like that."

When asked about what happened during that moment, Curry had a simple explanation:

"I blacked out," Curry told the media at Oracle.