Sony Open purse payout for Hideki Matsuyama and Co. in Hawaii

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golf Channel Digital
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hideki Matsuyama earned his eighth career PGA Tour victory, defeating Russell Henley on the first playoff hole at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Matsuyama trailed for the entire round until a birdie at the 72nd hole tied him with Henley. Matsuyama shot a 7-under 63 in the final round, including a 31 on the back nine, compared to Henley's 1-over 36.

The two returned to the par-5 18th for the playoff, where Matsuyama hit a perfect 3-wood from 277 yards to 2 feet.

That eagle was enough to give Matsuyama his second win of the season, coupled with his triumph in the fall at the Zozo Championship in his native Japan.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who made the cut at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Hideki Matsuyama

500.00

1,350,000.00

2

Russell Henley

300.00

817,500.00

T3

Kevin Kisner

162.50

442,500.00

T3

Seamus Power

162.50

442,500.00

T5

Lucas Glover

105.00

289,687.50

T5

Michael Thompson

105.00

289,687.50

T7

Russell Knox

82.50

227,812.50

T7

Matt Kuchar

82.50

227,812.50

T7

Keith Mitchell

82.50

227,812.50

T7

Adam Svensson

82.50

227,812.50

11

Corey Conners

70.00

189,375.00

T12

Keegan Bradley

58.00

148,875.00

T12

Hayden Buckley

58.00

148,875.00

T12

Satoshi Kodaira

58.00

148,875.00

T12

Haotong Li

-

148,875.00

T12

Ryan Palmer

58.00

148,875.00

T17

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

49.00

114,375.00

T17

Jason Kokrak

49.00

114,375.00

T17

Vince Whaley

49.00

114,375.00

T20

Ryan Armour

39.21

79,017.86

T20

Joseph Bramlett

39.21

79,017.86

T20

Davis Riley

39.21

79,017.86

T20

Erik van Rooyen

39.21

79,017.86

T20

Dylan Wu

39.21

79,017.86

T20

Kramer Hickok

39.21

79,017.85

T20

Kevin Na

39.21

79,017.85

T27

Wesley Bryan

26.55

49,250.00

T27

Cam Davis

26.55

49,250.00

T27

Luke Donald

26.55

49,250.00

T27

Talor Gooch

26.55

49,250.00

T27

Chris Kirk

26.55

49,250.00

T27

Ben Kohles

26.55

49,250.00

T27

Maverick McNealy

26.55

49,250.00

T27

Andrew Putnam

26.55

49,250.00

T27

Kyle Stanley

26.55

49,250.00

T36

Stewart Cink

18.00

35,700.00

T36

Billy Horschel

18.00

35,700.00

T36

Charles Howell III

18.00

35,700.00

T36

Marc Leishman

18.00

35,700.00

T36

Brandt Snedeker

18.00

35,700.00

41

Keita Nakajima - a

-

 

T42

Jim Furyk

11.75

27,375.00

T42

Patton Kizzire

11.75

27,375.00

T42

J.T. Poston

11.75

27,375.00

T42

Greyson Sigg

11.75

27,375.00

T42

Sepp Straka

11.75

27,375.00

T42

Vaughn Taylor

11.75

27,375.00

T48

Paul Barjon

8.00

19,639.29

T48

Brian Harman

8.00

19,639.29

T48

Denny McCarthy

8.00

19,639.29

T48

Hudson Swafford

8.00

19,639.29

T48

K.H. Lee

8.00

19,639.28

T48

Sahith Theegala

8.00

19,639.28

T48

Brendon Todd

8.00

19,639.28

T55

Kevin Chappell

5.50

17,400.00

T55

Brett Drewitt

5.50

17,400.00

T55

Harris English

5.50

17,400.00

T55

Si Woo Kim

5.50

17,400.00

T55

Jim Knous

5.50

17,400.00

T55

Henrik Norlander

5.50

17,400.00

T61

Webb Simpson

4.70

16,800.00

T61

Kevin Tway

4.70

16,800.00

63

Sam Ryder

4.40

16,575.00

64

Justin Lower

4.20

16,425.00

65

Jimmy Walker

4.00

16,275.00

Recommended Stories