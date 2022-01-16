Sony Open purse payout for Hideki Matsuyama and Co. in Hawaii

Hideki Matsuyama earned his eighth career PGA Tour victory, defeating Russell Henley on the first playoff hole at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Matsuyama trailed for the entire round until a birdie at the 72nd hole tied him with Henley. Matsuyama shot a 7-under 63 in the final round, including a 31 on the back nine, compared to Henley's 1-over 36.

The two returned to the par-5 18th for the playoff, where Matsuyama hit a perfect 3-wood from 277 yards to 2 feet.

That eagle was enough to give Matsuyama his second win of the season, coupled with his triumph in the fall at the Zozo Championship in his native Japan.

