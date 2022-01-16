Sony Open purse payout for Hideki Matsuyama and Co. in Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama earned his eighth career PGA Tour victory, defeating Russell Henley on the first playoff hole at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Matsuyama trailed for the entire round until a birdie at the 72nd hole tied him with Henley. Matsuyama shot a 7-under 63 in the final round, including a 31 on the back nine, compared to Henley's 1-over 36.
The two returned to the par-5 18th for the playoff, where Matsuyama hit a perfect 3-wood from 277 yards to 2 feet.
That eagle was enough to give Matsuyama his second win of the season, coupled with his triumph in the fall at the Zozo Championship in his native Japan.
Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii
Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who made the cut at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Hideki Matsuyama
500.00
1,350,000.00
2
Russell Henley
300.00
817,500.00
T3
Kevin Kisner
162.50
442,500.00
T3
Seamus Power
162.50
442,500.00
T5
Lucas Glover
105.00
289,687.50
T5
Michael Thompson
105.00
289,687.50
T7
Russell Knox
82.50
227,812.50
T7
Matt Kuchar
82.50
227,812.50
T7
Keith Mitchell
82.50
227,812.50
T7
Adam Svensson
82.50
227,812.50
11
Corey Conners
70.00
189,375.00
T12
Keegan Bradley
58.00
148,875.00
T12
Hayden Buckley
58.00
148,875.00
T12
Satoshi Kodaira
58.00
148,875.00
T12
Haotong Li
-
148,875.00
T12
Ryan Palmer
58.00
148,875.00
T17
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
49.00
114,375.00
T17
Jason Kokrak
49.00
114,375.00
T17
Vince Whaley
49.00
114,375.00
T20
Ryan Armour
39.21
79,017.86
T20
Joseph Bramlett
39.21
79,017.86
T20
Davis Riley
39.21
79,017.86
T20
Erik van Rooyen
39.21
79,017.86
T20
Dylan Wu
39.21
79,017.86
T20
Kramer Hickok
39.21
79,017.85
T20
Kevin Na
39.21
79,017.85
T27
Wesley Bryan
26.55
49,250.00
T27
Cam Davis
26.55
49,250.00
T27
Luke Donald
26.55
49,250.00
T27
Talor Gooch
26.55
49,250.00
T27
Chris Kirk
26.55
49,250.00
T27
Ben Kohles
26.55
49,250.00
T27
Maverick McNealy
26.55
49,250.00
T27
Andrew Putnam
26.55
49,250.00
T27
Kyle Stanley
26.55
49,250.00
T36
Stewart Cink
18.00
35,700.00
T36
Billy Horschel
18.00
35,700.00
T36
Charles Howell III
18.00
35,700.00
T36
Marc Leishman
18.00
35,700.00
T36
Brandt Snedeker
18.00
35,700.00
41
Keita Nakajima - a
-
T42
Jim Furyk
11.75
27,375.00
T42
Patton Kizzire
11.75
27,375.00
T42
J.T. Poston
11.75
27,375.00
T42
Greyson Sigg
11.75
27,375.00
T42
Sepp Straka
11.75
27,375.00
T42
Vaughn Taylor
11.75
27,375.00
T48
Paul Barjon
8.00
19,639.29
T48
Brian Harman
8.00
19,639.29
T48
Denny McCarthy
8.00
19,639.29
T48
Hudson Swafford
8.00
19,639.29
T48
K.H. Lee
8.00
19,639.28
T48
Sahith Theegala
8.00
19,639.28
T48
Brendon Todd
8.00
19,639.28
T55
Kevin Chappell
5.50
17,400.00
T55
Brett Drewitt
5.50
17,400.00
T55
Harris English
5.50
17,400.00
T55
Si Woo Kim
5.50
17,400.00
T55
Jim Knous
5.50
17,400.00
T55
Henrik Norlander
5.50
17,400.00
T61
Webb Simpson
4.70
16,800.00
T61
Kevin Tway
4.70
16,800.00
63
Sam Ryder
4.40
16,575.00
64
Justin Lower
4.20
16,425.00
65
Jimmy Walker
4.00
16,275.00