Sony Michel visits Dolphins, set to visit Saints later this week

Running back Sony Michel had a free agent visit with the Dolphins today and will visit the Saints later this week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Those are the first known visits for Michel.

The Patriots made Michel the 31st overall choice in 2018, and he spent three seasons in New England before the team traded him to the Rams.

Michel, 27, played all 17 games with seven starts for the Super Bowl champions. He had 208 carries for 845 yards and four touchdowns while catching 21 passes for 128 yards and a score.

In four playoff games, he had 29 touches for 72 yards.

Michel has 3,137 career rushing yards, 386 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

